FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedRaleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
247Sports
UNC basketball: Hubert Davis updates Armando Bacot's injury status
UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has never doubted the ability of Armando Bacot, nor his veteran center's ability to be available for his team when they need him most. Still, suffice to say Davis didn't expect Bacot to be ready for Saturday's 80-59 win at Louisville and not only did he play, but the All-American candidate gave the Tar Heels 14 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes.
UNC Women’s Basketball: Destiny to win against NC State
The UNC women’s basketball program secured another top-25 victory on Sunday, as a fourth-quarter charge helped lead the Tar Heels over NC State. In front of a sold-out crowd at Carmichael Arena, the first three-quarters of the UNC women’s basketball contest against No. 11-ranked NC State was an offensive struggle between two of the best teams in the country.
247Sports
N.C. A&T's new Head Football Coach Vincent Brown makes big coaching changes
Vincent Brown is the Aggies' football program new head coach. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. Coach Brown has immediately gotten to work making coaching staff changes in just his second week on the job. A native of Atlanta, Ga., who became a 1988 second-round draft pick...
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
UNC Basketball: Be ready for some “unconventional lineups”
As the UNC basketball program looks for its first road victory of the season, expect to see some lineups that we haven’t seen before. While talking to the media on Friday afternoon, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis confirmed what we all pretty much expected to hear. Heading into...
LOOK: Country Music Star Luke Combs Takes Locker Room Photos with Tar Heels Stars Following UNC Win vs. Louisville
Country music superstar Luke Combs was in basketball heaven Saturday. He watched as his favorite team, the North Carolina Tar... The post LOOK: Country Music Star Luke Combs Takes Locker Room Photos with Tar Heels Stars Following UNC Win vs. Louisville appeared first on Outsider.
gopack.com
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach
RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
Top JUCO S Bishop Fitzgerald on NC State visit: 'We had the time of our lives'
Coveted JUCO safety Bishop Fitzgerald talks NC State official visit, timeline for his commitment and more.
Duke teases special jerseys for Clemson game
The Duke basketball program's official Twitter account updated its profile pic to a white gothic "D" with a navy background on Saturday morning. And as history has shown the past few years, that means only one thing: the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) will wear the away version of their sleek ...
packinsider.com
NC State Signee Dennis Parker Jr.’s Hot Start has led John Marshall to an Undefeated Start
NC State 4-Star 2023 signee Dennis Parker Jr. has gotten off to a blazing start, which has propelled his John Marshall team to a 12-0 start to the 2022-23 season. Parker is averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He is shooting 51% from the field, and 37% from three-point land.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Unique Day Trips Around Raleigh, North Carolina
Visiting Raleigh is fun because of the places to explore. Raleigh is more exciting because of its central location that allows you to see a lot in a short time. What are the best day trips to take around Raleigh?. Raleigh is the capital city of North Carolina. During your...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WHQC HITS 96.1
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WECT
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
cbs17
Why is ‘local landmark’ 8ft gorilla in Wake Forest up for auction?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in or frequently travel through Wake Forest may be familiar with the giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. The eight-foot gorilla stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Two Murders in Chapel Hill
In today’s news: 1200 without power in Orange County, a second murder this week in Chapel Hill, five applicants for a vacant seat on the Board of County Commissioners, a TikTok ban in Raleigh, and a big win for UNC women’s basketball. Podcast: Play in new window |...
cbs17
How much did the highest bidder pay for ‘local landmark’ 8-ft gorilla in Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla currently stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
Funeral planned for Raleigh Hall of Famer who dedicated her life to helping children
"I look at a situation and I know it should not be, so I do what it takes to change it," she is credited with saying.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
