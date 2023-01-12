ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor

Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Melissa Stark Tonight

Poor Melissa Stark. The NFL world is feeling bad for the NBC sideline reporter following her tense interview with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday night. Harbaugh was clearly in no mood to answer Stark's questions in the first half. NFL fans are feeling for Melissa Stark, as being a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To O.J. Simpson's Announcement

O.J. Simpson played for two different NFL teams during his professional career - and both of them are seen as Super Bowl contenders - but he's riding with one this postseason. The former Bills and 49ers star is going with Buffalo in the playoffs. Simpson, who was accused but ultimately acquitted in ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Admission

Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to a blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. During the game, Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw had quite the admission. "I've got to tell our viewers, this is not normal.... to be drafted Mr. Irrelevant, and come in with the poise he ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Player's Wife Video

The Miami Dolphins are leading the Buffalo Bills - yes, you read that correctly, the Dolphins are winning - 24-20 on Sunday afternoon.  Miami's most recent score came on a defensive touchdown, when lineman Zach Sieler scooped up a fumble and returned it for a score.  Zach's wife is ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
