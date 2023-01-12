ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Athlon Sports

Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023

The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
iheart.com

Giants Win, Will Face Eagles; Bills, Bengals Win; UCONN Men Lose, Women Win

In the NFL Wild Card Games Sunday, the Giants beat the Vikings 31-24. Giants QB Daniel Jones was 24 for 35 for 301 yards and 2 touchdowns. Saquon Barkley rushed for 2 touchdowns. The Giants will now face the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. NFL Wild Card Scores: Buffalo Bills 34...
iheart.com

Sean McVay Makes Decision On Future With Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has informed the team of his plans to return for the 2023 season, the Rams announced on their official Twitter account Friday (January 13). The confirmation comes after McVay said he planned to take the "appropriate time" to make a decision on his...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy