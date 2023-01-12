Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque
This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
Albuquerque school fair happening soon
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The event gives families a chance to learn more about local schools. More than 37 schools will be in attendance. Families can meet with school officials […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course
New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course
ABQ Comic Con 2023 kicks off weekend-long event
The hospitality in Albuquerque has been top-notch," started off actor Carlos Navarro.
UNM creating largest periodic table in New Mexico
If you've ever wanted to see a huge periodic table, UNM is working to fulfill your dream!
Food delivery driver said she was shot at in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood
It was a scary evening for a delivery driver. She reported she was just trying to do her job when she was shot at.
rrobserver.com
Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho
Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ABQ BioPark new electric shuttles hit another obstacle
"Still a long timeline, but the exciting thing about having these two shuttles is that it reopens the transportation between the zoo and the aquarium and gardens."
KRQE News 13
New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan
New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan
Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 starts Friday
The price of the event grows through the weekend.
Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players from the week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this weeks edition of the “Pick 6” we highlight the great local plays and players from high school, college, and professional sports. Great performances on the basketball court as well as some soccer players moving on to the next level. Here is the list:
2023 Food Truck Rally features dozens of local vendors
Attendees were able to vote for their favorites using QR codes around the event.
Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program
"I feel like we're making the hardest for the most disadvantaged people in our community to use this system, and it really should be the reverse," said a community member during the last council meeting.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center hosts traditional dance event weekly
Sunday's performance was free for museum members or included in the price of admission to the museum.
ABQ BioPark gives update on tiger cub found during crime investigation
The zoo wants to make sure the tiger is getting enough nutritional sources and enrichment.
Santa Fe Public Library in search of participants for ‘Community Storytellers’ project
The goal is to create 5-6 minute videos focusing on community-centered stories.
Santa Fe groups offering fiber optics technician training
Credentials will be valid for three years.
Crews extinguish brush fire near Atrisco baseball fields
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews put out a tall, visible brush fire near a southwest park Friday morning, just outside the fence of several baseball fields. The fire sparked near Atrisco Park, west of the Rio Grande near Central and Atrisco. Fire crews responded to the scene before 11 a.m. A spokesman for […]
