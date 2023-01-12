ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque

This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque school fair happening soon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The event gives families a chance to learn more about local schools. More than 37 schools will be in attendance. Families can meet with school officials […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho

Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crews extinguish brush fire near Atrisco baseball fields

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews put out a tall, visible brush fire near a southwest park Friday morning, just outside the fence of several baseball fields. The fire sparked near Atrisco Park, west of the Rio Grande near Central and Atrisco. Fire crews responded to the scene before 11 a.m. A spokesman for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

