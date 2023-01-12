This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.

