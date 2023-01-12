ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured, others wanted after officer-involved shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is injured and others are wanted after an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson on Sunday, January 15. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Jackson police responded to a call about an armed robbery around 4:00 a.m. near 2603 Highway 80. At the scene, DPS […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting that occurred Sunday around 4:00 a.m. Jackson Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80, Jackson, Mississippi. One subject did receive injuries in relation to this incident and was transported to a local hospital.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating 3 homicides that occurred in under 6 hours

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating three fatal shootings in three separate incidents that occurred in Jackson Wednesday. A fourth shooting victim was hospitalized. Jackson Police Department officials reported that in each case, victims and suspect were known to one another. JPD provided the following details of each investigation:
WLBT

Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a head-on crash Friday evening in Rankin County. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. along Greenfield Road near Highway 468. Investigators would only say that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Conehatta man sentenced in voluntary manslaughter case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Conehatta man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter involving the stabbing of another man on the Choctaw Indian Reservation. According to court documents, Vandel Jim, 54, argued with the victim at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community which resulted in an altercation between the two […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after head-on crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after being involved in a head-on crash in Rankin County on Friday, January 13. Sheriff Bryan Bailey said crews responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 near Whitfield. At the scene, crews discovered that a Toyota passenger vehicle […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Jackson

Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Marquarius Carpenter on Sunday. According to Jackson Police Department, Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were arrested Wednesday. Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Jackson house fire identified as missing woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found after a house fire. The house fire occurred on Officer Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022. Officer Sam Brown said woman victim was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana K. Levy. On Sunday, December 22, 2022, the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

17-year-old shot at Vicksburg apartment complex

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday, January 10. The shooting happened at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street shortly before 7:00 p.m. Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim was a 17-year-old male. Police said the victim was taken to River Region Merit Health Medical Center […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
LAUREL, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Child murderer Lisa Crevitt up for parole

A Vicksburg woman who was convicted of killing her toddler is up for parole and will have a hearing in February. 58-year-old Lisa Ameen Crevitt is currently serving a life sentence for the 1985 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Jennifer Nicole Crevitt. Lisa initially told authorities that her child had...
VICKSBURG, MS

