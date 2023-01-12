Read full article on original website
Second victim dies after gas station shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people who were shot at a gas station in Jackson on Wednesday have since died from their injuries. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began […]
One injured, others wanted after officer-involved shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is injured and others are wanted after an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jackson on Sunday, January 15. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Jackson police responded to a call about an armed robbery around 4:00 a.m. near 2603 Highway 80. At the scene, DPS […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jackson
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting that occurred Sunday around 4:00 a.m. Jackson Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80, Jackson, Mississippi. One subject did receive injuries in relation to this incident and was transported to a local hospital.
WLBT
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near the Cook Out at 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.
WAPT
Officer-involved shooting sends one suspect to hospital, additional suspects at large
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jackson. According to MBI, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials said JPD responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80 in Jackson. No officers received any injuries, but one suspect was transported to...
WLBT
JPD investigating 3 homicides that occurred in under 6 hours
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating three fatal shootings in three separate incidents that occurred in Jackson Wednesday. A fourth shooting victim was hospitalized. Jackson Police Department officials reported that in each case, victims and suspect were known to one another. JPD provided the following details of each investigation:
WLBT
Head-on crash kills one in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died after a head-on crash Friday evening in Rankin County. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said the wreck happened at 7:20 p.m. along Greenfield Road near Highway 468. Investigators would only say that a Toyota passenger vehicle and a Mercedes Benz...
Two killed in separate Jackson homicides on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two separate homicides that happened Wednesday evening. The first homicide happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police and the U.S. Marshals task force responded to the home after receiving a call about a […]
Conehatta man sentenced in voluntary manslaughter case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Conehatta man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter involving the stabbing of another man on the Choctaw Indian Reservation. According to court documents, Vandel Jim, 54, argued with the victim at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community which resulted in an altercation between the two […]
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
Man dies after head-on crash in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after being involved in a head-on crash in Rankin County on Friday, January 13. Sheriff Bryan Bailey said crews responded to the crash around 7:20 p.m. on Greenfield Road near the intersection of Highway 468 near Whitfield. At the scene, crews discovered that a Toyota passenger vehicle […]
WLBT
Woman loses brother and son years apart due to gun violence: ‘Jacksonians, this has to stop’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “You can’t be too sure in Jackson now and you have to keep track of folks to make sure they [are] okay. You never know,” says Shaneika Green. This after three deadly shootings occurred in the Capital City on Wednesday night - all within six hours.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two arrested in Sunday homicide in Jackson
Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Marquarius Carpenter on Sunday. According to Jackson Police Department, Ashunti McGee, 20, and Sentriz Davis, 23, were arrested Wednesday. Carpenter, 17, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the 3000 block of Wabash Street in Northeast Jackson. Family members...
WLBT
Expert: Stats from JPD chief give impressive but incomplete picture of capital city crime drop
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Chief James Davis addressed council members Thursday, he cited crime statistics from a two-page memorandum with percentages and talking points, but very little raw data to back up the assertions he made. The biggest claim from the department: overall crime in the capital city dropped...
Body found in Jackson house fire identified as missing woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found after a house fire. The house fire occurred on Officer Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022. Officer Sam Brown said woman victim was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana K. Levy. On Sunday, December 22, 2022, the Mississippi […]
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
17-year-old shot at Vicksburg apartment complex
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday, January 10. The shooting happened at the Carr Central Apartments on Cherry Street shortly before 7:00 p.m. Vicksburg Daily News reported the victim was a 17-year-old male. Police said the victim was taken to River Region Merit Health Medical Center […]
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
vicksburgnews.com
Child murderer Lisa Crevitt up for parole
A Vicksburg woman who was convicted of killing her toddler is up for parole and will have a hearing in February. 58-year-old Lisa Ameen Crevitt is currently serving a life sentence for the 1985 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Jennifer Nicole Crevitt. Lisa initially told authorities that her child had...
Mississippi county leaders grappling with what to do with burial of body after family has disappeared
Lincoln County leaders are grappling with what to do about the body of a Mississippi inmate who died in the state penitentiary, was delivered to a local funeral home at a family member’s request and now that family member has disappeared. The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors held a...
