ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santivachronicle.com

City of Sanibel Resumes Iguana Removal Program Post Ian

The City of Sanibel is a sanctuary island that lives in harmony with our native wildlife and landscapes. By removing invasive green iguanas, we are preserving native vegetation and protecting our native wildlife from displacement. To authorize the trapper access to your private property to lethally remove iguanas, use the...
SANIBEL, FL
People

Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach

A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday

A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal. There is no roadblock in the area for...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
wild941.com

Human Remains Found On Florida Beach

Human remains were found deep below the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriffs department, the remains belonged to an 82-year-old woman. Ilonka Knes was identified through dental records. Reports tell us she had not been seen since Hurricane Ian . A well-being check for her was requested Oct. 7th.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Died in Hurricane Ian Washes Ashore Months Later

Human remains recovered earlier this week off Fort Myers Beach have been identified as belonging to Ilonka Knes, an 82-year-old woman who disappeared during Hurricane Ian, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference on Thursday. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, and her body was identified via dental records. A welfare check was provided to Knes’ residence in the Florida community a week after the massive Category 4 hurricane made landfall, but she was no where to be found. “Most homes in that area were completely destroyed,” Marceno said. Knes was still listed as missing as of Oct. 15, according to the sheriff’s office. Her remains were recovered by a contractor debris removal company, according to authorities, less than 300 yards away from her home. Lee County suffered the brunt of Ian’s death toll in Florida, with 68 confirmed fatalities.Read it at CBS WTSP Tampa Bay
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL

With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
PUNTA GORDA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy