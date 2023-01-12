Read full article on original website
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
Human remains discovered on boat recovered from Matanzas Pass identified as James “Denny” Hurst
UPDATED: FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The remains found on a boat named “Good Girl” have been identified. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) confirmed the remains found on the boat recovered from Matanzas Pass belong to James “Denny” Hurst. ORIGINAL STORY: FORT MYERS...
Cape Coral resident urges city to remove porta potty misplaced by Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One Cape Coral resident is asking the city to help her remove an abandoned porta-potty Ian left behind on her property. Brigitte Lakah evacuated when she heard Ian was headed our way. When she came back a week later, she was not expecting to find a portable toilet in her yard.
City of Sanibel Resumes Iguana Removal Program Post Ian
The City of Sanibel is a sanctuary island that lives in harmony with our native wildlife and landscapes. By removing invasive green iguanas, we are preserving native vegetation and protecting our native wildlife from displacement. To authorize the trapper access to your private property to lethally remove iguanas, use the...
Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach
A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
Cape Coral man accused of illegally trafficking venomous snakes from his home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FWC said charges were filed on Thursday for eight people suspected of snake trafficking. Nearly 200 snakes consisting of 24 species from seven different regions were purchased. One of those suspects lives right here in Cape Coral. Officials say 48-year-old Paul Miller was trading some...
Remains discovered on boat recovered from Matanzas Pass
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Detectives found human remains on a boat they pulled from the Matanzas Pass behind Fort Myers Beach on Friday. The boat is named “Good Girl,” and belongs to the final person reported missing to authorities from Hurricane Ian: James “Denny” Hurst.”
Family remembers Fort Myers Beach couple lost to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — September 28, 2022, is a day we all will never forget. It’s for sure a day Carol Lilic will always remember. Carol Lilic called her brother Robert Knes and her sister-in-law Ilonka Knes at their Fort Myers Beach home, but no one answered.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Man dead after dirt bike crash in Lee County canal
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — One man died Sunday after crashing his dirt bike into a Lee County canal. The man was driving north on a dirt path in the area of Loraine Avenue South and 17th Street SW, drove off the south side embankment, launched over a water canal, and smashed into the north side embankment.
Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday
A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal. There is no roadblock in the area for...
66-year-old woman battling health issues gets new home in Fort Myers
A woman in desperate need of a new home is getting one, thanks to her loving and caring community. 66-year-old Nancy Jackson lost her ability to walk and has respiratory issues. On top of that, her Fort Myers home, built almost 100 years ago, had major issues. Jackson never asked...
Pretty plants on a Cape Coral canal are actually bad for the native environment
Pretty flowers and lush green leaves sound like something you might want in your backyard, but water hyacinths can take over an entire body of water in a very short time. The aquatic weed kills other plants and depletes the water of oxygen. A blanket of water hyacinth sits like...
Human Remains Found On Florida Beach
Human remains were found deep below the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriffs department, the remains belonged to an 82-year-old woman. Ilonka Knes was identified through dental records. Reports tell us she had not been seen since Hurricane Ian . A well-being check for her was requested Oct. 7th.
Woman Who Died in Hurricane Ian Washes Ashore Months Later
Human remains recovered earlier this week off Fort Myers Beach have been identified as belonging to Ilonka Knes, an 82-year-old woman who disappeared during Hurricane Ian, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference on Thursday. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, and her body was identified via dental records. A welfare check was provided to Knes’ residence in the Florida community a week after the massive Category 4 hurricane made landfall, but she was no where to be found. “Most homes in that area were completely destroyed,” Marceno said. Knes was still listed as missing as of Oct. 15, according to the sheriff’s office. Her remains were recovered by a contractor debris removal company, according to authorities, less than 300 yards away from her home. Lee County suffered the brunt of Ian’s death toll in Florida, with 68 confirmed fatalities.Read it at CBS WTSP Tampa Bay
Body found in Florida mangroves identified as Hurricane Ian victim
A body found deep in the mangroves of Fort Myers Beach has been identified as a Hurricane Ian victim more than four months after the devastating storm-battered Florida.
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL
With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
Florida family drives to Kentucky to pick up new puppy, discovers they’ve been scammed
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – A southwest Florida family says they traveled to Kentucky to pick up their new puppy, but soon realized they got scammed. Lillian Cardin, of Bonita Springs, says she was searching for a new dog and came across a post on social media about a Yorkshire Terrier for sale.
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port Pizza
Note From The Author: The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:https://www.marlowes-bbq-and-smoked-meat-pizza.com/, https://www.longislandbros.com/andhttps://boccalupopizza.com/.
Cape Coral Centurylink customers still without internet since Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some SE Cape Coral Centurylink customers still don’t have internet nearly four months after Hurricane Ian. Ana Maria Salcedo said the storm’s winds left cable lines running in between SE 22nd St and SE 22nd Terrace a tangled mess. Salcedo is supposed to...
