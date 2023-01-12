Arts advocates ask Mayor Scott to consult them before making any more moves that will affect the local cultural community

Read full article on original website
Romaine Allen
3d ago
That boys priority is backwards, what he should be taking actions on he don't. He is the one that needs to resign so Baltimore can heal, he's useless.
What You
3d ago
The mayor bases his decision on feelings vs. actions on teal issues and concerns. He doesn't have priorities. He has obligations to pay off the promises he made to the people he elected him into office. He throws tantrums and then acts out like a spoiled kid. He is a coward. He will never chat with you or others. He sends a representative to do the talking for him. He is as bad as Donald Trump. Lies after lies with fake promises.
Carole Armor
2d ago
He is so stupid he can't finish a sentence. Maryland is a loser state and Baltimore city is a disaster. Wall it off and forget it
Mayor Scott says anti-violence is the message for MLK Day Parade
The parade will be held tomorrow at noon at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.
Baltimore Guardian Angels honor homicide victims of 2022
The memorial banner displays the name of each person killed in 2022, along with details about how they died.
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
Protesters rally against drag queen story hour at Baltimore library
Protesters and supporters clashed outside the Church on the Square in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday over the drag queen story hour hosted by the Canton branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Meghan McCorkell, a spokesperson for the library system, said the event hosted in association with the national Drag...
Howard County Considers Climate Legislation to reduce emissions in Transportation and Buildings
Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby has introduced two pieces of legislation that, if enacted, would help Howard County reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and help position the county to achieve the carbon reduction goals and timeline that were established by new Maryland law, the Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 and County Executive Calvin Ball's 2022 climate action executive order. Specifically, the proposed legislation will provide for renewed investment in public transportation services and move the County closer to requiring all new buildings to be all-electric.
blocbyblocknews.com
Amid Criticism for Insufficient Garbage Collection, Baltimore Director Of Public Works Announces His Resignation
Baltimore City’s director of public works, Jason Mitchell, announced his resignation on Monday after less than two years in the position, Mark Reutter reports for the Baltimore Brew. In his press release, Mitchell committed to serving until April to aid in the transition to his successor and attributed his resignation to family and health-related concerns—though his announcement comes shortly after two city councilmen demanded he resign.
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Mayor Calls For Increased City Funding From Maryland General Assembly
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott outlined the city’s priorities—including a series of budget requests and policy initiatives related to reforming the annual tax sale, public safety, and local traffic enforcement—ahead of the Maryland General Assembly session beginning this week, Adam Willis and Emily Sullivan report for the Baltimore Banner. This session marks the first for Governor-elect Wes Moore, who has previously expressed support for the city’s needs.
Baltimore Mayor announces shakeup following MLK Day parade controversy
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts rebuffed Mayor Brandon Scott's demand to immediately remove its Chief Executive Officer, Donna Drew Sawyer.
Baltimore County proposals address affordable housing
TOWSON -- In an effort to build up more affordable housing, Baltimore County leaders announced a number of proposals Thursday. Advocates say it's a step in the right direction. When it comes to affordable housing, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski knows there just aren't enough options in his county.Describing some families' struggles in owning a home, he said: "They're working full-time and they're raising their families here, have had to put that American dream on hold because they simply cannot afford a home right now."Olszewski and other leaders are trying to fix that, unveiling four proposals that will be brought...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City Winter Restaurant Week returns for 2023
Baltimore City's Winter Restaurant Week encourages people to try something new through specially curated menus, and it's quickly approaching. Baltimore Restaurant Week dates back to 2006, and it's organized by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. At The Copper Shark in Locust Point, the details really matter to executive chef Matthew...
Nottingham MD
Former Maryland Delegate Impallaria pleads guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III on Friday announced that former Maryland State Delegate Richard K. Impallaria pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds. The Honorable Stacy McCormick, Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, accepted the plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for June...
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
Baltimore City to launch 4 new speed cameras this month
Four new speed cameras will be launched in Baltimore City school zones later this month. The Department of Transportation announced the new cameras will go into effect on or about Tuesday, Jan. 24
Nottingham MD
THE AVENUE at White Marsh temporarily updates Youth Escort Policy effective Friday
WHITE MARSH, MD—THE AVENUE at White Marsh is temporarily updating its Youth Escort Policy. Effective Friday, January 13, the following policy will be in effect from open to close: “Visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by and remain under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older while visiting the shopping center.”
New Speed Cameras Are Going Into Effect In Baltimore City School Zones On January 24
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that new automated speed enforcement locations will soon be in effect in city school zones. The speed camera monitoring system will detect vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. Officials say it is part of the Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System. […] The post New Speed Cameras Are Going Into Effect In Baltimore City School Zones On January 24 appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money four days after ban
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four days after the city declared six highly traveled roadways "no squeegee zones," squeegee kids are still there. At Pratt and President Streets, FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money every day since the zones went into effect. "I don't want to see it...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
WTOP
Maryland isn’t planning a tax holiday, but is adding money to the state’s budget
Don’t expect a gas tax holiday, but do expect to see lawmakers using their new authority to add money to the state’s budget. Those were just a few of the items Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson talked about in a briefing with reporters just two days after the start of the 90-day legislative session.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
