FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Tabletop gaming convention ‘Snowcon’ celebrates 15th year
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While there wasn’t any snow on the ground in Orono Sunday, Snowcon kicked off this weekend. The event? An annual celebration of tabletop gaming that’s been around since 2009. We stopped by today to see what it’s all about. “Snowcon is really my...
‘Baked By Joy’ to open ‘Kusina’, Filipino takeout spot in Veazie next month
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve ever been to the European Market in Bangor, there’s a good chance you’ve stumbled upon Baked By Joy. Joy Dudley offers many Filipino pastries, including her popular ube cookie, made from a purple yam, and pandesal, a traditional Filipino bread roll.
United Technologies Center creates exhibit for student’s photographs
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One local school is celebrating the work of one of its students. The United Technologies Center is running a photography exhibit featuring the work of Old Town senior Hunter Theriault. The photos capture his fellow peers working in their respective trades. “They remember the moment and...
Ice bar returns to Samoset Resort in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you can take a trip to Alaska without leaving Maine. The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge. It consists of 50,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice. This year’s theme “Arctic Wild” will take you on a trip straight into...
Garage destroyed in Surry fire
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - A garage was destroyed by fire in Surry Friday morning. According to Surry Fire Chief Bryan McLellan, they were called to Toddy Pond Road around 10 a.m. When crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. McLellan says there was a vehicle, a side-by-side, and a tractor...
Belfast police investigating 911 hoax call
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police say they are investigating after a man made a 911 hoax call Saturday of a reported shooting at Union Street address. A man called dispatch shortly after 5:30 p.m. to say he had just shot and killed his brother. While police were enroute, dispatch...
Police identify two people found dead in Bangor home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people found dead in Bangor Thursday morning. Police responded to a mobile home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates for what they called a domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the residents inside the home without success. Police...
Small earthquake detected near Dedham
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The U. S. Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Dedham just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The 3.3 magnitude quake was measured about 6 kilometers east-southeast of the town. No damages or injuries were reported.
Experts share tips for safe teen driving
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - January is Teen Driving Awareness Month. According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. But experts TV5 spoke with say there are ways to prevent these tragedies from happening. Data from the Maine Department of Public Safety show...
Authorities asking for help to find missing Howland teen
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing Howland teen. They are asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Krystal Bursey. She was last seen at approximately 1pm on Saturday in Howland. Officials say she told her family she was...
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
Precipitation continues to taper off tonight, lows drop into the 20′s and 30′s.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system will continue to track across the state and to the northeast. As it does so precipitation will continue to taper off throughout the region. The bulk of the precipitation will end in the late afternoon for the Bangor region while, up north, will continue to see mixed precipitation that changes back to snow tonight. By around dinner time is when you should expect precipitation up north to come to an end. We remain mostly cloudy overnight tonight. As the low exits the region cooler air funnels in behind it, cooling our overnight lows down into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-15 mph.
AG’s office rules fatal Newport campground shooting justified
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man at a Newport campground last year. That ruling from the Maine Attorney General’s office. 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed on July 15th at Sebasticook Lake Campground where he worked. A...
Sleet, freezing rain and snow today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is a First Alert Day across the region. A coastal low is moving into the region. Snow this morning will change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain as warmer air filters in. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the day and taper off overnight. Ice accumulations of 0.5-0.75″ are possible Downeast, 0.25-0.5″ in the Penobscot region and Northern Maine with up to 0.25 for central Maine.
Faith Linking in Action hosts program to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor-based interfaith alliance Faith Linking in Action brought together the community to celebrate MLK Day and honor the life and philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday. Hosted at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor, “Racial and Ethnic Experiences Through the Generations” provided a...
1,000 points and counting for Dexter’s Will Kusnierz
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Will Kusnierz has cemented his place in the history of Dexter basketball. The senior entered Friday night’s contest against George Stevens needing only 14 points to hit 1,000 in his career. And, it didn’t take long. With a 3-point shot from the corner the...
Hampden man arrested on drug trafficking, possession charges
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man was arrested after officials seized 200 grams of illegal drugs earlier this week. 25-year-old Tristan Bofinger is charged with aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession. Hampden Police say they searched a residence on Coldbrook Road Tuesday after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
