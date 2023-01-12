ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque

This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho

Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
RIO RANCHO, NM
ladailypost.com

Coach Greg Jackson Resigns From Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency

ALBUQUERQUE – This afternoon, Coach Greg Jackson announced that he is resigning from the City of Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency due to its current state and lack of teeth. His resignation is effective immediately. Coach Jackson released the following statement:. “Today I came to the difficult decision after...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition

[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

City of ABQ Celebrates MLK (twice) while leaving kids out in cold

There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating Martin Luther King and his legacy. In fact, we applaud the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico for it. But, in a world in which customer service mattered to the City would it really make sense for the City’s community centers to be closed Saturday through Monday? The centers are already closed every Sunday, but for them to be closed both on Saturday AND Monday in observance of the Holiday when kids are at home and looking for things to do is just crazy.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

