wdhn.com
Jimmy Holley honored for his 44 years of political service
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coffee County native Jimmy Holley was elected into the Alabama House of Representatives in 1974 where he served until 1994. In 1988 he was elected to serve District 31 in the Alabama State Senate, where he served for 6 terms. Totaling 44 years on the hill.
wvtm13.com
President Biden issues disaster declaration for Alabama
Ala. — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Alabama. This comes after deadly tornadoes ripped through parts of the state. The president's action makes federal funding available to people in Autauga and Dallas counties. Assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Governor Ivey declares state of emergency for several Alabama counties
Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents celebrate the life of W.A. “Trooper” Neal
Luverne resident William Andrew “W.A.” Neal, 72, died peacefully on Jan. 9 at Baptist Medical Center South. He is mourned by family and friends throughout Crenshaw County and beyond, many who say he lived a life of service and left behind big shoes to fill. He went by...
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
wrtv.com
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity
A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
wtvy.com
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
WSFA
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
wdhn.com
Dothan church allows congregants to decide its future with a vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The fate of Harvest Church’s affiliation is now in the hands of its congregation. According to a statement released by Harvest Church, next week the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference in a vote held over multiple days.
newsnationnow.com
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado
(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
Boom truck malfunctions traveling on I-85, lift smacks east Ala. overpass
SHORTER, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama State Troopers say a boom truck malfunctioned Friday morning while traveling north along Interstate 85 in Macon County. The scary situation caused the boom to raise, smacking the bridge overpass going to Macon County 97. Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. A portion of the bridge was damaged by the boom. […]
wdhn.com
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
Andalusia Star News
Tyson returns home for role at Southside Baptist
Southside Baptist Church of Andalusia announced Wednesday that Opp native Jerry Tyson will return home and become the associate pastor of students and missions and lead the student and college ministries. “We are super excited to be back and serve Southside and the community. It’s a great community and will...
apr.org
UPDATE: Death rate climbs following Alabama tornado. White House responds
Over eight thousand Selma residents woke up without power this morning, following a massive tornado strike. The website Poweroutage.us lists over eleven thousand residents of nearby Tallapoosa and Elmore counties are without electricity. Selma Mayor James Perkins says no fatalities have been reported, but several people were seriously injured. However, officials in nearby Autauga County report seven (updated) deaths following the storm. The situation in Selma was top of the agenda during yesterday’s White House briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
wtvy.com
REPORTS: Roads closed across the Wiregrass
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been several reports of downed trees causing road closures across the Wiregrass. Several downed trees and powerlines have been reported along AL 87. The road is currently blocked between Jack Post Office and Zion Chapel School. A wreck has been reported in that...
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
Troy Messenger
Pike County DA Tom Anderson to serve as supernumerary prosecutor
Pike County and Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson will be retiring as a full-time prosecutor but continue on as a Supernumerary District Attorney. Anderson has served in his role as district attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit – covering Pike and Coffee Counties – since 2011 and was reelected in November of 2022. Before serving as district attorney, Anderson served as an assistant district attorney for six years.
