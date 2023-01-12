Read full article on original website
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
Police investigating triple shooting in Portsmouth
The victims arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a reported homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated...
Portsmouth Police hosting FBI human trafficking forum
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department announced it is hosting an upcoming Human Trafficking & Violent Crimes Against Children Presentation. The presentation will be on Thursday, January 26 at 11 a.m. at the Portsmouth Police Department Administration Building, located at 206 High Street. Guests will hear from...
Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody
Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
VB inmate completes mural to be displayed at Sheriff's Office
A Virginia Beach City Jail inmate completed painting a mural, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office
Man facing charges in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Police initially said they were not looking for any suspects, but days later they announced that a man is now facing charges
Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police have charged 26-year-old Kip Jones II in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found another man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
Chesapeake police officer charged with felony forgery
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record, the city announced Friday. Skysha S. Nettle’s arrest came after an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, but the city didn’t share additional information about what exactly was forged.
Police investigating double shooting on Colonial Ave and W. 27th Street in Norfolk
Both men have injuries believed to be life-threatening.
Richneck mother calls for change amid shooting investigation
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Richneck Elementary School mother and alumna is calling for change in the division beyond the security measures outlined by the superintendent this week. Last Friday, a 6-year-old first grader brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner. Last night during...
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at North Main St. Happy Shopper
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man allegedly robbed the North Main Street Happy Shopper at gunpoint Sunday afternoon and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, Suffolk Police said. Around 3:30 p.m., Suffolk Police responded to the Happy Shopper business at 715 N. Main St. for a report...
Two hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police
A shooting happened at Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park.
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not seize the 9mm handgun he brought to his classroom, the school system's superintendent said.
Missing, endangered man in VB found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who was last seen Dec. 25 and last spoken to on the phone Jan. 15. They said he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Garrison Kitt, 39, is 5-feet-6, 180 pounds and has brown...
1 taken to hospital after house fire on Jefferson St. in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital as the result of a fire to a Jefferson Street home in Portsmouth Saturday evening. Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services says firefighters were dispatched to Jefferson Street, off Deep Creek Boulevard near the Emily Spong Center, around 10:15 p.m.
Triangle legal expert and pediatrician discuss gun violence and children after VA six-year-old accused of shooting teacher
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Newport News, Virginia say a six-year-old acted intentionally when he used his mother’s handgun to shoot his first-grade teacher in the middle of class. When it comes to criminal intent, Barbara Fedders, the Director of UNC School of Law’s Youth Justice...
Windsor Officers refuse to apologize to army lieutenant who is suing them
Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario accused the pair of assault and battery, false imprisonment and illegal search of his vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of Windsor on December 5, 2020.
Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
