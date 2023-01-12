ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a reported homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police hosting FBI human trafficking forum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department announced it is hosting an upcoming Human Trafficking & Violent Crimes Against Children Presentation. The presentation will be on Thursday, January 26 at 11 a.m. at the Portsmouth Police Department Administration Building, located at 206 High Street. Guests will hear from...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police take 'heavily-armed individual' into custody

Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person who was illegally parked on the boardwalk. The person was heavily-armed and was wearing body armor, police said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ZBtpDK. Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ …. Officers in Virginia Beach recently took into custody a person...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police have charged 26-year-old Kip Jones II in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Mikeous Freeman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found another man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake police officer charged with felony forgery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record, the city announced Friday. Skysha S. Nettle’s arrest came after an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, but the city didn’t share additional information about what exactly was forged.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Richneck mother calls for change amid shooting investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Richneck Elementary School mother and alumna is calling for change in the division beyond the security measures outlined by the superintendent this week. Last Friday, a 6-year-old first grader brought a gun to school and shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner. Last night during...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WHIO Dayton

School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not seize the 9mm handgun he brought to his classroom, the school system's superintendent said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing, endangered man in VB found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who was last seen Dec. 25 and last spoken to on the phone Jan. 15. They said he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Garrison Kitt, 39, is 5-feet-6, 180 pounds and has brown...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 taken to hospital after house fire on Jefferson St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital as the result of a fire to a Jefferson Street home in Portsmouth Saturday evening. Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services says firefighters were dispatched to Jefferson Street, off Deep Creek Boulevard near the Emily Spong Center, around 10:15 p.m.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

