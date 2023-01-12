Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
doniphanherald.com
A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas
Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
WOWT
Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool
Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
North Platte Telegraph
Fewer COVID cases, but Nebraska hospitals are still 'bursting at the seams'
Patients with COVID-19 are filling only half the number of beds that they were at this time last year, which is good news for Nebraska's hospital systems and the health care workers who are nearing the end of their third year dealing with the pandemic. What's not good news is...
News Channel Nebraska
Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
1011now.com
Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went up from $9 to $10.50 with increases coming for the next three years. On Sunday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a local business to see how the hike in wages impacts...
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
knopnews2.com
Attorney General Mike Hilgers comments on Perkins County Canal Project
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Attorney General Hilgers said that if the Perkins County Canal is built it will be beneficial for...
knopnews2.com
Bill introduction continues in Nebraska Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators continued bill introduction in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session, introducing 84 measures Thursday and 48 measures Friday. Among the items introduced late in the week was a measure by Western Nebraska Senator Brian Hardin that would change provisions relating to home inspectors.
klkntv.com
New effort launches to cure Nebraska’s hospital staffing crisis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several health care organizations have joined forces to build back the workers Nebraska hospitals desperately need. Experts are calling the hospital staffing shortage a crisis, and they’re warning it could get worse in the next few years. So the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska...
New Proposal: $1,000 Cash Program For Select Nebraska Residents
Many of the stimulus programs Biden had in place during the pandemic have expired. Nebraska beneficiaries became used to these sums. They would struggle if the extra cash disappeared. One official has lobbied for the state to help maintain the recipients' boosted benefit payments.
klkntv.com
Light rain expected overnight into Monday; snowfall potential by Wednesday
Closing out the weekend and into the early morning hours on Monday, temperatures are not going to change all that much. Gradually, we will drop through the 40s with low temperatures expected to be in the upper 30s for a short time. The short-term forecast includes very light rain and...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska DHHS to launch new Explore Benefits Tool
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will soon launch a new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits, an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key...
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's farmland price now averages $12,000 per acre for high-quality land
OMAHA -- Strong commodity markets continue to increase the value of Nebraska farmland. In Nebraska, according to a recent report from Farmers National Co., the average sale price for an acre of high-quality irrigated land has reached $12,000. That’s a $2,000 increase from a year ago and a $3,500 increase from two years ago.
knopnews2.com
Imperial woman turns 100
Imperial woman turns 100
American Legion decides to censure, not remove, officials who wore Legion caps
Several officers with the American Legion were censured, rather than removed from office, for wearing their official Legion caps as a show of support for pardoning a convicted sex offender.
iheart.com
Iowa Considering Easing Raccoon Hunting, Trapping Rules
(Undated) -- Iowa's hunting and trapping seasons for raccoons would be extended under a proposal currently under review. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently taking public comment about changing the rules. The proposal would expand the regular fur-harvest season by one month and allow for year-round hunting and limited trapping.
