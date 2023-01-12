ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska

OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

A legal desert - Attorneys are scarce in Nebraska's rural areas

Here's a little known fact: A dozen counties in Nebraska currently have no practicing attorneys. Zip from the towns of Bartlett, Hyannis or Stapleton. Zero from Arthur, Springview or Spencer. Zilch from Harrisburg or Hayes Center. And by 2027, four more counties are projected to join them, according to the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Proposed Nebraska amendment would extend term limits for state senators

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers introduced 49 more pieces of proposed legislation on Friday, bringing the total number of bills proposed so far to 464. Nebraska state senators introduced nearly 100 bills on Thursday, Jan. 5; 61 on Friday, Jan. 6; 62 on Monday; 73 on Tuesday; 63 on Wednesday; and 84 on Thursday — as the Unicameral’s next session begins to take shape. Those numbers don’t include amendment proposals and resolutions.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska businesses chime in over minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraskans voted and now they’re seeing the impacts. In January, the state’s minimum wage went up from $9 to $10.50 with increases coming for the next three years. On Sunday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a local business to see how the hike in wages impacts...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Bill introduction continues in Nebraska Legislature

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators continued bill introduction in the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session, introducing 84 measures Thursday and 48 measures Friday. Among the items introduced late in the week was a measure by Western Nebraska Senator Brian Hardin that would change provisions relating to home inspectors.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

New effort launches to cure Nebraska’s hospital staffing crisis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several health care organizations have joined forces to build back the workers Nebraska hospitals desperately need. Experts are calling the hospital staffing shortage a crisis, and they’re warning it could get worse in the next few years. So the Nebraska Hospital Association and Nebraska...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska DHHS to launch new Explore Benefits Tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will soon launch a new feature of the iServe Nebraska portal – Explore Benefits, an anonymous, mobile-friendly, pre-screening tool to help Nebraskans identify benefits for which they may qualify. The iServe Nebraska Portal is a key...
NEBRASKA STATE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's farmland price now averages $12,000 per acre for high-quality land

OMAHA -- Strong commodity markets continue to increase the value of Nebraska farmland. In Nebraska, according to a recent report from Farmers National Co., the average sale price for an acre of high-quality irrigated land has reached $12,000. That’s a $2,000 increase from a year ago and a $3,500 increase from two years ago.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Imperial woman turns 100

While Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers may be new to the Attorney General’s Office he has a plan in place to address the Perkins County Canal Project. Last week a native of Nebraska was sworn into the Attorney General’s Office. Mike Hilgers began a law practice in his basement in 2011 and soon the practice took off.
IMPERIAL, NE
iheart.com

Iowa Considering Easing Raccoon Hunting, Trapping Rules

(Undated) -- Iowa's hunting and trapping seasons for raccoons would be extended under a proposal currently under review. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently taking public comment about changing the rules. The proposal would expand the regular fur-harvest season by one month and allow for year-round hunting and limited trapping.
IOWA STATE

