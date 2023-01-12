ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Johnny Cash Accidentally Discovered a Psychedelic Music Trick, and It Inspired ‘I Walk the Line’

By Jason Rossi
 3 days ago

Johnny Cash’s deep-throated baritone is synonymous with country music . Yet he didn’t ignore other genres. For example, he used the same trick as Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page while making one of his last albums. Years before that, Cash accidentally discovered a recording trick used in psychedelic music while still in the Air Force, and the error inspired his signature song, “I Walk the Line.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GO3S0_0kCgsBUM00
Johnny Cash | Beth Gwinn/Redferns

Johnny Cash found inspiration from several moments in his life

Cash had his ears open for aural inspiration long before he made music his career.

His family sang traditional hymns while working the cotton fields in his rural Arkansas hometown. Cash tuned his radio to various Memphis, Tenn., stations to hear the latest country music songs. Even his brother’s dying words inspired Cash for the rest of his life.

One of his earliest recordings was an inspirational two-fer. Cash accidentally discovered a psychedelic music trick and found the melody for his song “I Walk the Line.”

He veered into gospel (“Swing Low Sweet Chariot”) and added a Latin tinge to “Ring of Fire” with its bright horn section, but the Man in Black almost exclusively played country tunes.

Still, Cash accidentally discovered a psychedelic music staple — backmasking — years before it went mainstream. Cash made recordings with his band, the Barbarians, while in the Air Force during the Korean War. When he listened back to one of the recordings, he found something amiss.

“He slapped on one of the Barbarians’ tapes and, when he pushed play, what emerged was a series of weird noises and eerie drones,” Alan Light writes in Johnny Cash: The Life and Legacy of the Man in Black . “He listened to the tape over and over, unable to figure out what was wrong. Eventually, he realized that the tape had been threaded through the reels upside down, and he was hearing the recording playing backward (years before the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix started using such effects on purpose).”

John Lennon once bragged The Beatles used backmasking before Hendrix, Cream, or Led Zeppelin did. He might be right that they put it on record before anyone else, but it seems Cash discovered backmasking years earlier.

He didn’t utilize backmasking in his music, but like his cotton-picking upbringing and his brother’s tragic death, Cash found inspiration in his accidental discovery. Light writes that the strange drones and odd-sounding chord changes helped influence “I Walk the Line.” That song’s hummed drone might have been the closest Cash got to experimental psychedelic music during his decades-long career.

The Man in Black stepped outside the country music boundaries — sort of

Johnny Cash Had a Wild Theory About His Brother’s Tragic Death

Cash more or less stuck to performing country music during the height of his career, but he stepped outside those boundaries when he hosted his namesake TV show in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The Man in Black invited many country musicians to perform — The Carter Family, Merle Haggard, Linda Ronstadt, and Kenny Rogers among them — but he also had pop and rock artists play. Roy Orbison performed several times. Bob Dylan, who formed a close friendship with Cash and praised him after his death , appeared once. The Monkees, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, The Guess Who, Eric Clapton, and Neil Young were a few of the more mainstream musicians to play for Cash.

Johnny Cash accidentally discovered backmasking, and though he never used it himself, the mistake informed one of his best-known songs. Still, Cash embraced his genre-bending peers and showed his fans a wide range of music.

Comments / 1

Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
