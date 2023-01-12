ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

8newsnow.com

Discount offered for National Bagel Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches

The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Win Tickets To See Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band In Las Vegas

Ringo Starr is truly a legend. His artistry and iconic legacy to the music industry has left lasting impressions upon different generations!. Well, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are coming to Las Vegas to give us a performance of a lifetime! Starr and his band will be coming to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 24, 26 and 27. This Memorial Day weekend will be one to remember with this concert, which is truly a bucket-list event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cristoval Victorial

The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind boggling

Many things stood out at the popular Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is held every year. This years tech event was held in the city of Las Vegas from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8. One of the items that caught many peoples attention was BMW's new concept car, the I-Vision DEE, with DEE standing for “Digital Emotional Experience”. BMW describes it as an incredible innovative leap in technology and efficiency over their very own current models and other competing car companies that have been seeking to develop the next big EV sports sedan. The vision behind the German auto company was to immerse its driver into the vehicles own artificial intelligence that it will come pre equipped with. In other words, they wanted to take the meaning of digital intelligence to a whole new level.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
BOULDER CITY, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Lake Las Vegas home is a luxurious sight

For an only-in-Vegas living experience, it really doesn’t get better than Lake Las Vegas, where everything centers around a massive, 320-acre, man-made lake. Luxury communities abound throughout, as well as two championship golf courses, including the 72-par Reflection Bay Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course. One of the most exclusive neighborhoods here is the guard-gated Vantage, which includes only 37 homes. And one has just become available there, designed by Blue Heron for the ultimate in modern luxury.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefamilyvacationguide.com

8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas

Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nearly 1,000 Desert Springs Hospital Employees To Be Laid Off

After more than fifty years serving our community, Desert Springs Hospital has announced that they are discontinuing all in-patient services and laying off close to one thousand employees. According to an article written by Brett Forrest on News3LV.com, officials made the announcement on Tuesday, January 10th, which detailed their plans...
LAS VEGAS, NV

