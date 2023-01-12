Many things stood out at the popular Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is held every year. This years tech event was held in the city of Las Vegas from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8. One of the items that caught many peoples attention was BMW's new concept car, the I-Vision DEE, with DEE standing for “Digital Emotional Experience”. BMW describes it as an incredible innovative leap in technology and efficiency over their very own current models and other competing car companies that have been seeking to develop the next big EV sports sedan. The vision behind the German auto company was to immerse its driver into the vehicles own artificial intelligence that it will come pre equipped with. In other words, they wanted to take the meaning of digital intelligence to a whole new level.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO