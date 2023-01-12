Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Horses at McDonald’s? An odd sight in Las Vegas
A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald's in the north valley turned a few heads Friday afternoon.
Adele Seat Fillers, Universal Studios Vegas, Hard Rock Status Match Experience & Sands NYC.
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including Universal’s bombshell announcement about a new experience coming to Area15. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Dangerous Warning
Covid, M-Pox, RSV, and other illnesses could not keep the Las Vegas Strip Resort Casinos down, but a new development might be a major problem.
8newsnow.com
Discount offered for National Bagel Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
Eater
Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches
The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
7-year-old boy selected as grand marshal of Las Vegas MLK parade
Boumah may just be 7 years old, but he’s a follower of the civil rights icon’s lessons. A leader who sacrificed his life to end segregation, and 55 years after his assassination, has inspired many around the world, including Boumah.
963kklz.com
Win Tickets To See Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band In Las Vegas
Ringo Starr is truly a legend. His artistry and iconic legacy to the music industry has left lasting impressions upon different generations!. Well, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are coming to Las Vegas to give us a performance of a lifetime! Starr and his band will be coming to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 24, 26 and 27. This Memorial Day weekend will be one to remember with this concert, which is truly a bucket-list event.
news3lv.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this week
A popular restaurant chain opened its first Nevada location this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its first Nevada location in Las Vegas, according to local sources.
Construction on new Durango Casino & Resort moves along in southwest Las Vegas
Construction is moving along on Durango Casino & Resort -- the newest station casinos resort coming to the valley. It will be located at the 215 and Durango.
Legendary stuntman Robbie Knievel has died
The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports.
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind boggling
Many things stood out at the popular Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is held every year. This years tech event was held in the city of Las Vegas from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8. One of the items that caught many peoples attention was BMW's new concept car, the I-Vision DEE, with DEE standing for “Digital Emotional Experience”. BMW describes it as an incredible innovative leap in technology and efficiency over their very own current models and other competing car companies that have been seeking to develop the next big EV sports sedan. The vision behind the German auto company was to immerse its driver into the vehicles own artificial intelligence that it will come pre equipped with. In other words, they wanted to take the meaning of digital intelligence to a whole new level.
Was this Las Vegas street named after a Mormon informer turned rose rancher?
A gardener adept at producing colorful flowers or a rugged lawman? A rather odd puzzle when it comes to tracing the origins of Owens Avenue.
KOLO TV Reno
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead after emergency landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a local environmental consulting firm located the sunken aircraft...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Lake Las Vegas home is a luxurious sight
For an only-in-Vegas living experience, it really doesn’t get better than Lake Las Vegas, where everything centers around a massive, 320-acre, man-made lake. Luxury communities abound throughout, as well as two championship golf courses, including the 72-par Reflection Bay Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Design course. One of the most exclusive neighborhoods here is the guard-gated Vantage, which includes only 37 homes. And one has just become available there, designed by Blue Heron for the ultimate in modern luxury.
Fox5 KVVU
Drive-thru salad eatery opening first location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drive-thru salad chain is set to open its first location in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the eatery, Salad and Go, “is bringing fresh and affordable finds” to Las Vegas by providing “convenience and nutrition in a new way.”
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA TRANSFORMS INTO FOOTBALL CENTRAL, FEB. 12
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA TRANSFORMS INTO FOOTBALL CENTRAL, FEB. 12. South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa will celebrate with the annual ‘Big Game’ with watch parties and nonstop gridiron action all day on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Big Game viewing parties will be held in the...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
8 of the Best Spots for Pancakes in Las Vegas
Breakfast is the favorite meal of the day for pretty much any American. And there’s no happier breakfast dish than a big ol’ stack of pancakes, hotcakes, flapjacks – whatever you want to call them!. Pancakes are a good mood food – so what better way to...
963kklz.com
Nearly 1,000 Desert Springs Hospital Employees To Be Laid Off
After more than fifty years serving our community, Desert Springs Hospital has announced that they are discontinuing all in-patient services and laying off close to one thousand employees. According to an article written by Brett Forrest on News3LV.com, officials made the announcement on Tuesday, January 10th, which detailed their plans...
