Champaign, IL

247Sports

Notebook: Goode in a 'progression back to practice'; Harris good to go

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Luke Goode is inching toward a return. Goode has yet to play this season after suffering a foot injury in the pre-season secret scrimmage against Kansas. The injury required surgery. Goode has been out of his walking boot for a few weeks and had a follow-up appointment earlier this week, during which he received positive feedback.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Matthew Mayer, Illinois forward, addresses comments towards Brad Underwood

Matthew Mayer is nothing if not a competitor. The Baylor transfer has played well for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season, and he’s averaging just under 11 points and 5 rebounds per game to show it. The senior from Austin, Texas was holding everyone accountable after a rough, yet victorious win over Alabama A&M in mid-December.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign hotel sees increase in guests with Theatre Fest, Illini Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With the large number of people visiting Champaign-Urbana for Theatre Fest and Illini Athletics events, hotels are feeling the impact. Damian Thomas, an assistant general manager at the Marriott TownePlace, said it’s helping them bounce back after a smaller number of visitors during COVID. They’re sold out this weekend with five […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Full Court Friday (1-13-23)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch highlights and all the scores from Full Court Friday on January 13th including video wins from Prairie Central, St. Thomas More, Unity, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Pleasant Plains, New Berlin, plus Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball pick up wins at the Vermilion County Tournament. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 29 Heritage […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
Ty D.

Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores Permanently

Popular clothing chain Maurices is planning to close two of its locations permanently this month. The closures come as the company is looking to expand the brick-and-mortar presence of its new brand, Evsie, which is catered more towards tween shoppers. In this article, we will take a closer look at the upcoming closures and what it means for the company's strategy moving forward.
DANVILLE, IN
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location

According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In

A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Humane Society is on the move

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign County Humane Society is getting ready to move to their new location in Champaign in the next few months. It’s getting very exciting! The new address will be 4003 Kearns Drive, phone number and website will remain the same. Champaign County Humane Society.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

