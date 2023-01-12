ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

"We don't get to carry on forever": Bob Odenkirk's next chapter post-collapse and "Better Call Saul"

By Melanie McFarland
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amxyK_0kCgq8zq00

Bob Odenkirk is amply aware of his good fortune.

During his Tuesday appearance in Pasadena, California as part of a Television Critics Association press conference for his new AMC series "Lucky Hank," Odenkirk marveled at feeling like "this weird little baby bird at the age of 59, like, 'Hey everybody! What are we doing today?'"

The actor could have been referring to a workday on the set of his new AMC comedy but, no. He was describing the euphoria that engulfed him after he recovered from the heart attack he suffered while filming the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul."

The actor collapsed in July 2021 while filming "Point and Shoot," the episode that resolved a midseason cliffhanger in which a major character left the show horizontally. But at his first in-person TCA appearance since that drama ended, Odenkirk described the way his life has changed after that health scare as an ongoing process.

"I'm still in the middle of it," he told the reporters assembled in Pasadena, describing the weeks of production after his return from work on Saul as having a "strange kind of blank slate quality.

"Literally, I couldn't remember any of it and even had a hard time making memories for a couple of weeks afterward," he continued. "Some people say it was like a mechanism, like a self-protective thing that your body does, but I don't know. Everyone has different experiences with those kinds of things.

"For me, I think it's still resonating in my life, but . . . that's a very serious subject to me right now, is trying to balance work-life balance. Because I don't think I've figured it out yet, and I didn't figure it out at the time. And I have to do a better job because we don't get to carry on forever. We just don't."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HaOv_0kCgq8zq00

Bob Odenkirk as Hank and Mireille Enos as Lily in "Lucky Hank" (Sergei Bachlakov/AMC)Odenkirk was speaking to reporters to promote his new comedy "Lucky Hank," which AMC picked up straight to series in April 2022 – right in the midst of the curtain-closing run of "Better Call Saul."

While it's not unusual for in-demand actors to leap directly from one long-running show to a new one, the fact that Odenkirk is doing that right after spending most of the last decade and a half playing Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" probably surprises some of the fans who were shocked by the news of his collapse during production.

Odenkirk says that he returned to the "Better Call Saul" set after five weeks of recovery, which he says was enough. "And then they were very careful about giving me not too much work to do. But it was hard. It was really hard," he admitted. "After about eight hours of shooting, I'd get tired. And then the season ended, and then all the promotion for that season, and I did this wonderful trip with my family that I had been waiting for for years."

Still, he said, the distance between the possibility of starring in "Lucky Hank" and having the show become a reality was shockingly short. He says his wife and manager Naomi brought the script to him while he was still working on "Saul," whose critical acclaim and multiple award nominations over the years have ensured him a permanent place in AMC's golden ledger.

Despite this, Odenkirk assured reporters he doesn't take that for granted. "You know, it's a gift if the network that's making your show wants it, really wants it badly. That's wonderful. It's a rare occurrence," the actor said. "But it was pretty quick . . . I'll just acknowledge it, it happened pretty fast. I mean, all that meant was that when I showed up on set, we had to find our way."

"Lucky Hank" is a more straightforward comedy than "Better Call Saul" ever was, which probably aided in his decision to jump into it so soon.

Adapted from Richard Russo's 1997 novel "Straight Man," the show's original title, it's styled as a workplace comedy ruled by intellectual snobbery. Odenkirk's character William Henry Devereaux, Jr. is worlds apart – psychologically speaking – from Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, or however people prefer to identify his Gilliverse con man turned criminal lawyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqgqV_0kCgq8zq00

Bob Odenkirk as Hank in "Lucky Hank" (Sergei Bachlakov/AMC)Henry is the chairman of his college's English department, which would sound like a prestigious title in a random cocktail hour conversation. But he holds that position at a second-rate university located in Pennsylvania's rust belt, where he strains to overcome the blessed curse of tenure.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

After Saul Goodman, Odenkirk seems to view Henry as a respite. "I like this guy. As crabby as he is, he loves his wife," Odenkirk said. "Saul was really alone. I mean, he wanted Kim to love him, but she wasn't somehow going to.

"I mean, they were never going to really be fully embracing each other. It was a tough guy to play," he added. "He was so alone. And so I like that this guy loved his wife and she loved him. I liked that he loved his daughter and even though they fight, she loves him. I like the humor of him. He's funny, and he knows he's being funny."

That may be, but Hank is also similar enough to other figures one can envision Odenkirk embodying – certainly more than other post-"Better Call Saul" roles he could have been offered at AMC.

"I could've been a zombie," Odenkirk joked. "I could be any kind of zombie you want me to be."

"Lucky Hank" premieres on Sunday, March 19 on AMC and AMC+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Looper

Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off

It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Looper

How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah

On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

'NCIS' Crossover Sees Surprise Cameo

The big NCIS crossover aired on Monday night and brought fans a surprise cameo that was very welcomed. During the three-series event, NCIS: Los Angles star Linda Hunt made a brief voice appearance as Hetty, the team's fearless leader who has been off on a secret mission for some time. "Sounds like you've got yourself in a bit of a pickle," Hetty told Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) in a decrypted audio message.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
RadarOnline

Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
TVLine

Workaholics Movie Cancelled, Adam Devine Laments Not Being Able to 'Bring the Weird One Last Time'

The Workaholics won’t be going to work anytime soon. Paramount+ has cancelled its movie continuation of the Comedy Central series, star Adam Devine reported on Instagram Monday. “Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie,” he wrote. “We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P+ told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy.” TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. Devine, Anders Holm, Kyle Newacheck and Blake Anderson co-created and starred in Workaholics, which ran for seven seasons. The series finale aired in 2017. (Read a full recap.) In a lengthy caption, Devine said he resented the decision to kill the...
Us Weekly

Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Shutterstock The Critics' turn! Movie and TV stars will gather in Los Angeles for the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15. Chelsea Handler is on hand to host the awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza. “We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

NCIS Fans Were Pleasantly Surprised By The Historic 3-Way Crossover Event

The highly-anticipated "NCIS" three-way crossover event has finally aired, and it's one for the books. Featuring characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Hawai'i," and "NCIS: Los Angeles," each installment was a wild ride from start to finish. It all kicks off with everyone assembling to celebrate the retirement of FLETC professor Dale Harding (Robert Picardo), whose shocking death puts an abrupt halt on the festivities. L.A. agents Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) initially rule out any foul play, but after Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Boone (Noah Mills), Parker (Gary Cole), Knight (Katrina Law), McGee (Sean Murray), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) descend on the crime scene, missing evidence and a faulty timeline get them digging deeper into the professor's life.
HAWAII STATE
Looper

Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover

Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
HAWAII STATE
Looper

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Barrett Foa Recalls Eric Beale's Pants Episode As One Of His Favorites

Going undercover to help make the world a little safer — that's the goal of the Office of Special Projects in "NCIS: Los Angeles." The series is just one of the facets of the NCIS universe and began in 2009 with G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) returning to work following a shooting. Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), and the rest of the team help bring him up to speed and back into the field, where he and Hanna go undercover to solve tough cases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
210K+
Followers
21K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy