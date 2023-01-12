Read full article on original website
Former San Francisco city official pleads guilty to fraud and tax evasion charges
SAN FRANCISCO – The former head of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission pleaded guilty Friday to multiple bank fraud and tax evasion charges and now could spend the rest of his life in federal prison.United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said Rodrigo Santos -- who was appointed to the building commission by former Mayor Willie Brown and then appointed commission president by former Mayor Gavin Newsom -- pleaded guilty to 10 counts of bank fraud, one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of falsifying records in a federal investigation and 5 counts of tax evasion. Each...
sfstandard.com
Scandal-Ridden SF Garbage Collector May Lose One of Its Contracts With the City
Recology, the scandal-plagued garbage company that has collected refuse from San Francisco for almost a century, could lose one of its near-monopoly contracts with the city, according to a city official. While this may be the first time since the 1930s that Recology or one of its subsidiaries has not...
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
Broadmoor rehires ex-police chief convicted of conflict of interest
Exactly one month after the San Mateo Superior Court expunged his conflict-of-interest conviction, former Broadmoor police chief Michael Connolly is making his comeback, and the unincorporated municipality is welcoming him with open arms. The Broadmoor police commission tonight swore in Connolly as the $160,000-a-year interim chief of the small police...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
richmondstandard.com
Qualifying residents can get money towards a new e-bike
511 Contra Costa wants you to know that if you buy a new e-bike, you can qualify for a cash rebate of $150 to $500. But first you have to apply. The organization said that that eligible applicants can qualify for the base e-bike rebate of $150. Those who are income qualified will see a rebate of $300, while community members who are income qualified and live in Richmond, San Pablo, Antioch, Bay Point, Concord or Pittsburg might qualify for a $500 rebate from Charge Up Contra Costa.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Biggest Landlord Defaulted on a Massive Loan
In a sign of growing distress in San Francisco real estate, the city’s largest apartment landlord, Veritas, defaulted on a $448 million loan according to a report from Fitch Ratings. The loan was transferred to special servicing on Nov. 3, a stage meant to allow for negotiation, and was...
bdmag.com
MBK Rental Living Acquires Land in Sonoma County, California For a 134-Unit Solar-powered Luxury Apartment Project
The Haven at Deer Creek, slated to open in spring 2024, will bring style, sustainability, and much-needed housing to the North Bay region. MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, has announced the acquisition of a 4.71-acre site in Petaluma, California. The Haven at Deer Creek has both three-story garden style and three-story podium style apartments. All buildings will be solar powered for maximum efficiency. The Haven at Deer Creek is located north of San.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Marin Mudslide Wipes Out Apartment Buildings In Fairfax
A large mudslide in Marin took out the backs of multiple apartment buildings in Fairfax Friday, with at least one building deemed unsafe for living and its 18 residents displaced, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. At least 15 people were evacuated around 10 a.m. on Friday with no injuries were reported — although PG&E shut off service to the area before any more mudslides occurred. [KPIX]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast beverage branding agency gets new CEO in alliance with Florida firm
A Vallejo-based branding, packaging design and marketing firm whose clients include notable wine and spirits producers has brought in a new principal and CEO as part of an alliance with an East Coast firm that specializes in digital marketing for beverage and other brands. Affinity Creative Group, headquartered on Mare...
sfstandard.com
Black Employees Demand Disciplinary Action for Health Director Who Didn’t Disclose Income
San Francisco’s Black Employee Alliance, which represents more than 500 city employees, is demanding disciplinary action for a top public health official who was found working for a city-funded nonprofit without proper authorization. The alliance filed a report to the Civil Grand Jury last week asking for an investigation...
PLANetizen
Meta’s Plans to Revive an Old Rail Bridge Halted During the Pandemic
Starting in 2017, Facebook explored a rebirth of the Dumbarton Rail Bridge, the portion of the 18-mile Dumbarton Rail Corridor that passes over the San Francisco Bay, connecting Menlo Park and Redwood City on the west side of the bay to Newark and Union City to the east. Between 2017 and 2020, Facebook spent $20 million on plans to revive the corridor. An estimate published in 2020 targeted the corridor for operation in 2028.
sfstandard.com
Missing Bay Area 3-Year-Old Girl Found in Mexico
A missing 3-year-old girl from Millbrae has been located in Mexico and reunited with her family, authorities report. The toddler was found in Mexico on Jan. 7, after a joint effort between the FBI, the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office and Mexican authorities. FBI San Francisco were contacted for comment.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Vintage Wine Estates promotes 2 to lead operations, marketing
Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW), with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington state, has announced two executives will be promoted to new positions. Zach Long, previously senior vice president of winemaking and production, is now chief operations officer, and Jenna Duran, formerly senior...
sfstandard.com
Major Housing Development Could Hit This SF Neighborhood
A new nine-story apartment building may be destined for San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, according to city planning documents. The 104-homes project at 1462 Pine St. could be built on an existing two-story office building, which would be demolished as part of the development. The total lot size is 13,750 square feet.
Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch
Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah. Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms. "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
Eater
Meta Is Laying Off More Than 100 Cafeteria Workers
Meta Platforms Inc., the somewhat-new name for the company that owns Facebook and other social media platforms and products, will lay off 126 cafeteria workers at its Menlo Park headquarters. The company circulated an internal letter on January 3 that was then made public on January 12; it let staff know employees from contractor Flagship Facility Services Inc. will be removed from 12 buildings on the grounds. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the news comes as Meta itself lays off more than 2,000 of its Bay Area-based workers.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
sfstandard.com
Gas Station Gyros and Calamari at the Casino: 10 ‘Secret’ Eateries Worth the Search
Last year, the Michelin Guide bestowed praise upon Lane 33 Café, an unassuming taqueria hiding in plain sight inside a bowling alley. Suddenly, Napa’s “best-kept secret” had received a nod from the same folks who recognize The French Laundry and Kenzo. And no wonder, chef Alex Soto gained his chops at the acclaimed Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena.
climaterwc.com
Belmont maintenance worker invents clever system for distributing sandbags
The City of Belmont is praising a member of its maintenance crew for coming up with a clever way to distribute sand bags to residents. Sione Tonga, who has been on storm detail since December, “rose to the challenge of our director’s request for a one-person sandbag filling device,” city officials posted on Facebook.
