Hawaii State

Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii

By Dallis Ontiveros
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
On WakeUp2Day we sent Dallis Ontiveros to get a preview of Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii. This year there’s a total of 144 players from around the world with a prize worth nearly 8 million dollars. Four of the players happen to be from Hawaii. For more details click here.

Dallis spoke with Karen Bozier, the Sustainability Manager for Sony Electronics, who shared the importance of their sustainability efforts, working with the Hawaii Bicycling League, and what the public can expect along the tournament.

The Sony Open in Hawaii couldn’t happen without their volunteers.

Dallis Ontiveros spoke with Amanda Chiavetta, who has been a part of the Sony Open in Hawaii for over ten years and shares why she loves the experience.

Did you know the Sony Open in Hawaii has their own meteorologist?

Dallis Ontiveros spoke with Stewart Williams, who shared what the forecast looks like during the tournament and the possible challenges.

We caught up with Ray Stosik, the Tournament Director for the Sony Open in Hawaii, who shared the accomplishments the Sony Open in Hawaii has made after 25 years.

