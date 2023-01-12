Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Four players ejected in Kings-Rockets altercation: 'that's the fight we'll need for the playoffs'
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown made it clear from his introductory press conference that under his leadership, the team would have a new culture. After an altercation during the Kings' 139-114 win over the Houston Rockets led to four ejections, it's undeniable that a result of that culture shift is an overall fighting spirit for the league's high scoring "Beam Team."
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Comments / 0