FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area students earn academic honors at MidAmerica Nazarene
OLATHE - MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President's, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester. A total of 423 students qualified for one of the honors. All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may...
Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas men edge No. 14 Iowa St 62-60
LAWRENCE — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill's 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. Kansas...
Kan. school district dismissed students early following burglary
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. USD 434 dismissed high school students early Thursday to allow deputies to investigate. The high...
No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 and No. 17 TCU beat Kansas State 82-68, ending the 11th-ranked Wildcats' nine-game winning streak. Mike Miles Jr. had a double-double with 13 points with 11 assists for the 14-3 Horned Frogs, who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. The 15-2 Wildcats had gone unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams, but trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the second half. Keyontae Johnson had 18 points for K-State, and Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points.
Kan. firefighter struck by car while working crash is out of hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Topeka firefighter who was injured after being struck by a car while working an accident on icy Interstate 470 on Thursday is out of the hospital. According to the city of Topeka, 45-year-0ld Captain Ty Forshee, was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol...
Kan. man charged in double-fatal crash during chase after robbery
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two persons killed when 30-year-old Chales T. Matthews crashed into their vehicle as he attempted to flee from police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Matthews of Kansas City, Kansas, faces two counts...
OPINION: Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don't rule it out
ATLANTA — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field.
Police: Driver who died in Kan. crash had gunshot wound
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential road-rage death on a Kansas highway. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway on southbound Interstate 435 highway at the K-10 highway interchange, according to a media release. First responders found...
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
