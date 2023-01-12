Read full article on original website
nodawaynews.com
MCA Leadership Development Award presented to Thummel
The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized Sydney Thummel, Columbia, formerly from Sheridan, as the 2022 Leadership Development Award recipient at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show held January 6-8 in Osage Beach. The MCA Leadership Development Award was formed to acknowledge individuals who are dedicated to...
Missouri adults can now earn an accredited high school diploma online for free
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Over 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100% online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program. Graduation Alliance has been selected as an […]
koamnewsnow.com
MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season
(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit School District’s Countersuit Against Missouri Attorney General Seeks To Set A Precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the...
kcur.org
As Missouri rolls out legal weed, regulators create a new role: chief marijuana equity officer
The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business...
nodawaynews.com
Missouri health department answers marijuana questions
With the November 8 passage of Amendment 3, the recreational use of marijuana, there are many questions the general public have voiced. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offered to begin the conversation with the following frequently asked questions. • When will adult-use marijuana be available to consumers?
marijuanamoment.net
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
These Kansas City-area cities are putting local marijuana tax on the ballot
With the legalization of marijuana in Missouri, thousands of Kansas City-area voters will now decide if their city can tax sales of the drug.
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
missouribusinessalert.com
Parson’s plan to give state workers raises gets Missouri Senate leadership support
Republican and Democratic Missouri Senate leadership agree with Gov. Mike Parson that state workers need another pay raise. What those raises could look like is yet to be finalized, but Parson already has submitted his plan. Under Parson’s proposal, which was announced Wednesday, state workers would see an 8.7% cost-of-living...
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
ksmu.org
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 13th, 2023
(Statewide) -- More than one dozen Missouri cities will ask voters in April to approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana. Kansas City, Neosho, Carthage, Mexico, Moberly, and Macon are some of the cities who will ask voters to back the local sales tax. Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters last November, authorized Missouri cities to ask voters to support a local tax. The local tax would be on top of the 6% state sales tax. The state sales tax will go to help veterans healthcare, drug treatment, and the Missouri Public Defender System.
mo.gov
MDC offers hunters new challenge with Introduction to Predator Hunting class Jan. 30
Body DEFIANCE, Mo. — Among the most challenging and elusive prey a hunter can pursue in nature are animals that are themselves hunters. The intelligence and cunning of these predators are next level when compared to much of the quarry hunters typically chase. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)...
Missouri treehouse in the Ozarks offers unique Airbnb rental
"The Getaway Treehouse" is located near Cassville in southwest Missouri, inside 10 acres of Ozark woodland, and offers a unique Airbnb rental.
mycouriertribune.com
KC Fed: Energy growth slowed in fourth quarter
(The Center Square) – Energy activity in the 10th Federal Reserve District, which includes Colorado and Wyoming, slowed during the fourth quarter, according to a survey by Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. The survey, which gauges energy firms’ activity and outlook, also found that “expectations for future activity...
