(Statewide) -- More than one dozen Missouri cities will ask voters in April to approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana. Kansas City, Neosho, Carthage, Mexico, Moberly, and Macon are some of the cities who will ask voters to back the local sales tax. Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters last November, authorized Missouri cities to ask voters to support a local tax. The local tax would be on top of the 6% state sales tax. The state sales tax will go to help veterans healthcare, drug treatment, and the Missouri Public Defender System.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO