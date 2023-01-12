ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
nodawaynews.com

MCA Leadership Development Award presented to Thummel

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized Sydney Thummel, Columbia, formerly from Sheridan, as the 2022 Leadership Development Award recipient at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show held January 6-8 in Osage Beach. The MCA Leadership Development Award was formed to acknowledge individuals who are dedicated to...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri adults can now earn an accredited high school diploma online for free

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –Over 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100% online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program. Graduation Alliance has been selected as an […]
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season

(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
MISSOURI STATE
nodawaynews.com

Missouri health department answers marijuana questions

With the November 8 passage of Amendment 3, the recreational use of marijuana, there are many questions the general public have voiced. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offered to begin the conversation with the following frequently asked questions. • When will adult-use marijuana be available to consumers?
MISSOURI STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Missouri Regulators Say They Will ‘Soon’ Hire A Marijuana Equity Officer To Implement A Microlicense Program

“We are working through our process and an announcement will be coming soon.”. The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer

The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity.  Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business licensing system in place. Much […] The post Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, January 13th, 2023

(Statewide) -- More than one dozen Missouri cities will ask voters in April to approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana. Kansas City, Neosho, Carthage, Mexico, Moberly, and Macon are some of the cities who will ask voters to back the local sales tax. Amendment 3, which was approved by Missouri voters last November, authorized Missouri cities to ask voters to support a local tax. The local tax would be on top of the 6% state sales tax. The state sales tax will go to help veterans healthcare, drug treatment, and the Missouri Public Defender System.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

KC Fed: Energy growth slowed in fourth quarter

(The Center Square) – Energy activity in the 10th Federal Reserve District, which includes Colorado and Wyoming, slowed during the fourth quarter, according to a survey by Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. The survey, which gauges energy firms’ activity and outlook, also found that “expectations for future activity...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy