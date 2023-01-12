Read full article on original website
Israelis are protesting against the Netanyahu government's proposals to weaken the judiciary
*** Israel's new far-right government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, is facing protests over its plans to weaken the judiciary. Top legal figures are calling the proposal a threat to democracy and say it could also affect rights for Palestinians. A former prime minister is among those who urge Israelis to take to the streets tonight. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
Former Russian mercenary commander fled to Norway and is willing to give evidence of its worst crimes in Ukraine, lawyer says
Andrey Medvedev is willing to be a whistleblower and will participate in any war-crime investigations into the Wagner Group, his lawyer told Insider.
UN envoy encouraged by intensified efforts to end Yemen war
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Monday he is encouraged by intensified regional and international diplomatic activity to end the country’s eight-year conflict. He urged the warring parties to work toward “a shared vision” with concrete steps to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest nation.
American imprisoned in Iran since 2015 begins hunger strike
An American who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than seven years began a hunger strike on Monday, which marked the anniversary of a prisoner exchange from which he was excluded.
Biden becomes the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon at MLK's church
Joe Biden delivered a sermon on Sunday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, becoming the first sitting president to do so at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor. "I've spoken before Parliament, kings, queens, leaders of the world — I've been doing this for a long...
Author Chris Whipple on his inside look at the Biden White House
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with author Chris Whipple about his upcoming book on Joe Biden, "The Fight of His Life," after classified documents were found at the president's residence and former office.
What Russia's claim on the capture of Soledar means for Ukraine
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sergey Radchenko of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies about Russia's claim to have captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar.
Russia names a new commander for its war in Ukraine
What do jealousy, power struggles and political infighting have to do with Russia's strategy in Ukraine? Well, possibly quite a bit. That's according to security experts who point to a key shift for Russia this week. The Kremlin has named General Valery Gerasimov as the new overall commander of the war. Now, might a new leader signal new tactics? Here to talk through the change and the palace intrigue behind it is Dara Massicot. She's a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation and a former senior analyst on Russian military capabilities for the Pentagon. Dara, welcome.
Haiti has lost its last few democratically elected officials
Haiti is a country without a single democratically elected official. NPR's A Martinez talks to Cecile Accilien, a scholar of Haitian studies, about what this means for the country and its people.
'There was no subterfuge': Neal defends Biden but approves of investigation on classified documents
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield responded on Friday to news that documents marked "classified" had been found at the Delaware home of President Joe Biden. Neal said it's important to remember that Biden voluntarily turned the documents over. "His attorneys in fact were the ones that discovered the documents...
Politics chat: What the DOJ investigation could mean for Biden
This past week shaped up to be a tough one for President Biden. He's facing a Justice Department investigation after classified documents were found at his office in Washington, D.C., the one he used before he became president, as well as his Delaware home. And just yesterday, White House lawyers said they found more classified material there. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now.
Pundits are suggesting creative workarounds to avoid a debt ceiling crisis
With a raucous caucus, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has his work cut out for him. And that's especially true with the debt ceiling. That's the country's borrowing limit for spending it has already agreed to. And it's reliably become the subject of brinkmanship by congressional Republicans. There's so much concern about a national default, given McCarthy's perceived weakness as House speaker and how fractured his Republican caucus is, that people are floating creative workarounds. NPR correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben has been looking at these schemes, and she joins us now. Thank you for being here, Danielle.
The latest from Ukraine and Russia's ground war — and war of words
Russia carried out another barrage of missile strikes in Ukraine yesterday, killing several civilians in an apartment building in the city of Dnipro. This amid contested claims over who controls a town in eastern Ukraine after months of fighting and signs of infighting among Russian forces involved. Joining us now is NPR's Elissa Nadworny in Kharkiv and Charles Maynes in Moscow. Welcome to the program.
Russia is touting a rare military victory, but Ukraine disputes that claim
KYIV — After months of fighting, Russia's Defense Ministry says its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar — a claim that Ukrainian military officials denied and that prompted bitter infighting with a pro-Kremlin mercenary group involved in the offensive. If taken, the salt-mining town would be...
Week in politics: Classified documents put Biden in a tricky political situation
President Biden, who'd called Donald Trump irresponsible when he saw photos of classified documents at the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago, had some explaining to do when it was revealed that some other classified documents ended up at his own home, as well as his former office. Here's what the president said earlier this week.
Brazil's Supreme Court will investigate if Bolsonaro incited the attack on Congress
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). RASCOE: Video on social media shows the mob in this post screaming victory as they ransacked the Congress, the Supreme Court and the president's offices. Yesterday, the man who was supposed to be in charge of security, guarding the buildings, was arrested upon his return to Brazil from Florida. We are joined by NPR South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. She is in Rio de Janeiro. Good morning, Carrie.
