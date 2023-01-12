ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israelis are protesting against the Netanyahu government's proposals to weaken the judiciary

*** Israel's new far-right government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, is facing protests over its plans to weaken the judiciary. Top legal figures are calling the proposal a threat to democracy and say it could also affect rights for Palestinians. A former prime minister is among those who urge Israelis to take to the streets tonight. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.
UN envoy encouraged by intensified efforts to end Yemen war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen said Monday he is encouraged by intensified regional and international diplomatic activity to end the country’s eight-year conflict. He urged the warring parties to work toward “a shared vision” with concrete steps to restore peace to the Arab world’s poorest nation.
Russia names a new commander for its war in Ukraine

What do jealousy, power struggles and political infighting have to do with Russia's strategy in Ukraine? Well, possibly quite a bit. That's according to security experts who point to a key shift for Russia this week. The Kremlin has named General Valery Gerasimov as the new overall commander of the war. Now, might a new leader signal new tactics? Here to talk through the change and the palace intrigue behind it is Dara Massicot. She's a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation and a former senior analyst on Russian military capabilities for the Pentagon. Dara, welcome.
Politics chat: What the DOJ investigation could mean for Biden

This past week shaped up to be a tough one for President Biden. He's facing a Justice Department investigation after classified documents were found at his office in Washington, D.C., the one he used before he became president, as well as his Delaware home. And just yesterday, White House lawyers said they found more classified material there. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now.
Pundits are suggesting creative workarounds to avoid a debt ceiling crisis

With a raucous caucus, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has his work cut out for him. And that's especially true with the debt ceiling. That's the country's borrowing limit for spending it has already agreed to. And it's reliably become the subject of brinkmanship by congressional Republicans. There's so much concern about a national default, given McCarthy's perceived weakness as House speaker and how fractured his Republican caucus is, that people are floating creative workarounds. NPR correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben has been looking at these schemes, and she joins us now. Thank you for being here, Danielle.
The latest from Ukraine and Russia's ground war — and war of words

Russia carried out another barrage of missile strikes in Ukraine yesterday, killing several civilians in an apartment building in the city of Dnipro. This amid contested claims over who controls a town in eastern Ukraine after months of fighting and signs of infighting among Russian forces involved. Joining us now is NPR's Elissa Nadworny in Kharkiv and Charles Maynes in Moscow. Welcome to the program.
Brazil's Supreme Court will investigate if Bolsonaro incited the attack on Congress

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). RASCOE: Video on social media shows the mob in this post screaming victory as they ransacked the Congress, the Supreme Court and the president's offices. Yesterday, the man who was supposed to be in charge of security, guarding the buildings, was arrested upon his return to Brazil from Florida. We are joined by NPR South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. She is in Rio de Janeiro. Good morning, Carrie.
