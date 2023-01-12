US Postal Service holding hiring events across Washington

EVERETT, Wash. — Want to work for the United States Postal Service?

USPS is hosting several hiring events across the state over the next few months.

One is being held in Everett on Thursday.

“The goal is to hire for unfilled positions in the Everett community and surrounding area. The overall goal is to hire up to 1,000 employees across the state of Washington in the next few months,” said USPS spokesperson Kim Frum.

USPS has been actively hiring since last year, but Frum said the need is still high.

“The Postal Service, just like any other industry, lately is facing some staffing challenges and shortages like a lot of the other industries out there. Unlike industries that are downsizing, we are actually actively and aggressively hiring,” said Frum.

If you can’t stop by, you can apply online.

The need is especially urgent for mail handlers, clerks, and mail carriers. Starting pay for city carriers begins at $19.33 an hour.

Frum said with the ongoing staffing shortages, they’ve been moving around employees to areas that have a high demand.

“Right now, as we find post offices that are facing some challenges, what we are doing is we are actually going to surrounding post office locations and using every available resource we have, and that sometimes means finding carriers that are available from other close by locations,” said Frum.

The hiring event in Everett on Thursday runs until 3 p.m. in room GWH 378 at the Everett Community College at 2000 Tower Street.

On Friday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there’s another USPS hiring event in Tacoma at the Tacoma Star Center in the Voyage Studio at 3873 S 66th Street.

For more information, follow this link.

©2023 Cox Media Group