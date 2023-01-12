The Miami Dolphins had a great chance to stun the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite playing with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. But they blew their best shot thanks to poor game management and wasted timeouts that came back to bite them late in the fourth quarter. With the Bills leading, 34-31, the Dolphins faced fourth-and-a-short-1 near midfield with the clock ticking under three minutes. The decision was clear. Go for it.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO