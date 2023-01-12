ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Dolphins blow best chance at beating Bills with butchered 4th-down sequence, wasted timeouts

The Miami Dolphins had a great chance to stun the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite playing with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. But they blew their best shot thanks to poor game management and wasted timeouts that came back to bite them late in the fourth quarter. With the Bills leading, 34-31, the Dolphins faced fourth-and-a-short-1 near midfield with the clock ticking under three minutes. The decision was clear. Go for it.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
49ers-Seahawks playoff game facing 'potent storm,' fans advised to not drive

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks for a wet and windy NFC wild-card game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that "bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff," amid initial weather forecasts of Heavy rains that could cause flooding in the morning along with wind gusts up to 33 mph and a 60% chance of showers and thunder around kickoff.
