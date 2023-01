AUSTIN, Texas — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. DeYona Gaston scored 17 points and Shaylee Gonzales had five of her 11 in a game-breaking 13-0 run in the fourth quarter and Texas defeated No. 15 Iowa State 68-53 on Sunday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO