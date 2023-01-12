Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kicdam.com
Parsons To Become New Iowa State Fair CEO
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Fair has named its new CEO and he is a very familiar face around the Spencer community. Jeremy Parsons was formally named as the leader of the annual summer event on Friday replacing Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October after serving as CEO since 2001.
kicdam.com
Spencer Hospital Releases Selected Baby Names From 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has released its annual list of names chosen for babies born at the Birth Center in 2022. In total, hospital staff helped welcome 250 new babies into the world with a variety of traditional and unique names being chosen. Charles, Ezra and Tate were...
kicdam.com
Kathryn “Katie” Haywood, 95, of Estherville
Services for 95-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Haywood of Estherville will be Tuesday, January 17th at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Estherville. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Henry-Olson Funeral Home of Estherville is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Frank Kennedy, 87, of Spirit Lake
A Memorial Mass for 87-year-old Frank Kennedy of Spirit Lake will be Tuesday, January 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial being held at a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
kicdam.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
kicdam.com
Weekly Health Update: Vaping and E-Cigarettes
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It has been said since we were young that using tobacco products is not healthy for the body and health professionals continue that campaign today with a current focus on electronic cigarettes. Darcie Follon from Clay County Public Health joined us for Saturday’s Weekly Health Update...
Comments / 0