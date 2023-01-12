ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Missing 8-year-old boy found safe

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police announced that the missing 8-year-old boy who had last been seen on Saturday was found safe. Ryan Jesse Cole has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300 block of NW Military Drive on the north side of town. He has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
