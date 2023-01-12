Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four Forgotten Friends still searching for someone to love them | Forgotten Friends
SAN ANTONIO — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Back in December we shared with you our Tails of Success and...
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police announced that the missing 8-year-old boy who had last been seen on Saturday was found safe. Ryan Jesse Cole has a medical condition and was last seen on the 2300 block of NW Military Drive on the north side of town. He has...
KENS 5
Louisiana-style food truck dedicated to Andrea, who passed away after battle with cancer | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — There's nothing greater than a parent's love for their child. One local mother dedicated her business to her daughter, Andrea, who passed away after battling cancer. We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition. They're called Andrea's Kitchen, and although they do cater for events,...
Ancient cat fossils, paw prints recovered from beneath Texas Hill Country
The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recovered this week from deep with Natural Bridge Caverns in Comal County, just north of San Antonio. The remains of the two small cats were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the cavern. Paw prints left in the cave floor were found nearby.
KENS 5
'Such a blessing': San Antonio teen marks birthday with another massive donation to children's hospital
SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio girl's birthday continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for young patients at Baptist Children's Hospital. For the past seven years, 14-year-old Jordyn Perez has made it her annual mission to collect and deliver toys for the hospital's children. Dozens of toys have turned into hundreds – everything from colored pencils and books to dolls and board games – as she works to grow her donation each passing year.
TikTok creator teams up with South Texas Blood & Tissue to host blood drive
SAN ANTONIO — South Texas Blood and Tissue has teamed up with TikTok creator Chancla Academy to host a blood drive here in San Antonio. The blood drive began at 11 a.m. Saturday and lasts through 4 p.m. Those who donate will receive a Chancla Academy/STB&T shirt, a fleece blanket, a Torchy's Taco coupon and they will be entered to win a PS5.
KWTX
A local two-month-old is battling RSV and pneumonia at a San Antonio hospital
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is currently in the hospital with their two-month-old who’s battling two very serious illnesses. “We want to bring him home. We want his sister to have her brother. We want normalcy again,” said Coy’s mom, Margaret Martin. Coy...
Gunfire heard moments after 5 cars crashed on northwest side, according to witnesses
SAN ANTONIO — Gunfire was heard moments after five cars crashed on the highway at I-10 and Callaghan on the northwest side of town. It happened at Callaghan and I-10 near the Medical Center area. We are still working to get more information from police. We do know the...
Police searching for suspects in two separate, unrelated shootings that happened minutes apart
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to the hospital early Monday morning and are still looking for the supects in both incidents. These two incidents happened just minutes apart on different sides of town. The first one was on the...
KSAT 12
Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
WATCH: Puro San Antonio flea market is party central year-round
We're here for a good time after all.
This festival being held this weekend may be the weirdest event in Texas
Do you like your testicles fried, grilled, or battered?. Those who like eating testicles will have a wide choice of cooking styles if they visit the Texas Testicle Festival to be held in Fredericksburg, Texas, on Saturday, January 14th.
San Antonio asks Austin for help in flying out asylum-seekers to their sponsors
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio city officials have asked Austin leaders to assist in flying out asylum-seekers to their sponsor destinations, according to a City of Austin release which cites "significant fluctuations" in the number of migrants arriving to the Alamo City in recent months. No specific figures have...
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Guess the rent of this one-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Stone Oak
The listing claims its a 'great deal.'
“Most Haunted Houses In San Antonio”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or Alone
San Antonio, Texas is home to many haunted houses, each with its own eerie story. From haunted hotels to abandoned houses, the city is a paranormal lover's paradise. Here are the five most haunted houses in San Antonio that are sure to give you chills.
San Antonio taproom seeks man who stole patio furniture over two nights
Another bar was vandalized on same night as one of the thefts.
Children of Horror Celebration brings horror icons to San Antonio's Wonderland of the Americas
The event's celebrity lineup includes a Children of the Corn reunion.
‘We are preaching safety’ : San Antonio sees a spike in structure fires
SAN ANTONIO — The city is experiencing a spike in structure fires. In 2023, more than a dozen large fires have damaged homes, apartments and businesses. One person was critically injured in a fire, and a firefighter was hurt in a separate incident. With cooler nights this week, officials...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1