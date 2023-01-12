Read full article on original website
Second arrest made during search for missing 4-year-old in Cyril
CYRIL, Okla. — The above video shows previous coverage. A second person has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Multiple local and state agencies continue to search for the 4-year-old, who was reported missing on Tuesday. One of Athena’s caregivers, Alysa Adams, was arrested Thursday....
Jim Thorpe Museum expanded exhibit opens
OKLAHOMA CITY — The newly finished Jim Thorpe Museum expanded exhibit is now open inside the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. The Jim Thorpe Museum contains artifacts and memorabilia from the culture, accomplishments and achievements of athlete and Oklahoma Native, Jim Thorpe. The newly expanded space allows the OSHOF...
