KSAT 12
Fingerprints found on Sprite bottle leads to arrest of robbery suspect, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A search for a robbery suspect came to a close after officers were able to identify her through fingerprints found on a Sprite bottle at one of the crime scenes, according to San Antonio police. Rshiya Leshay Tubbs, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and was...
Central Texas man receives sentence for murder, attempted murder charges from 2019
On Dec. 14, a Central Texas man was sentenced to 50 years in state prison for murder and 20 years for murder with the attempt to commit, according to Williamson County records.
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after West Side shooting, 2 suspects on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering in an area hospital and two suspects are on the run after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur and Merida Street.
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
TCSO: Pflugerville man charged with murder after turning himself in, confessing to shooting
Officials have charged a man with murder after he turned himself in and confessed to a Friday evening shooting in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane that left one person dead.
KSAT 12
Man shot during meetup at North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during an overnight meetup at a North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said they received a call at around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a complex in the 11700 block of Braesview, near NW Military Highway. There...
Austin man sentenced to 25 years for 2019 road rage murder
James Derks, 39, pled guilty to murder Jan. 5. He was sentenced to 25 years in state prison.
Man sentenced to life for 2020 death of Austin car dealership employee
According to Travis County court records, 33-year-old Alberto Torres initially filed a not-guilty plea to the courts two days before his conviction and sentencing.
One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym
SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
APD: ‘Altercation’ leads to north Austin homicide, suspect arrested within an hour
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday morning homicide in north Austin.
Austin man sentenced for a 2021 murder where he killed a former co-worker’s stepfather
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man pled guilty to murdering a 37-year-old man and assaulting two women on the 10200 block of Missel Thrush Drive in July 2021, according to Travis County court records. Aaron Garza, 20, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing Joshua Cooper, and 20 years for assaulting the […]
fox7austin.com
ATM technician assaulted, robbed at New Braunfels credit union, police say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery of an ATM technician earlier this year, and is asking for tips from the public. Around noon on Jan. 2, a maroon Dodge Charger approached the technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks...
KSAT 12
Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
fox7austin.com
Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville
AUSTIN, Texas - A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals. 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.
Man sentenced for tampering, capital murder charge dismissed
A man was sentenced a to 25 years in prison after he pled guilty to tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair involving a human corpse.
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for DWI after attempting to flee scene of rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after they attempted to flee the scene of a rollover crash on the city’s North East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Montgomery Drive. Police said...
KSAT 12
Teenager shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during a sale of vape cartridges on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a YMCA, located at 16103 Henderson Pass. Police said the teen...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman with car during large fight, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she hit two women who were involved in a large fight near downtown, killing one. Pennie Gomez, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
APD arrests suspect involved in 2 north Austin armed robberies
The Austin Police Department said detectives were searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in north Austin twice.
