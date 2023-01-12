ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

KSAT 12

Man shot during meetup at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during an overnight meetup at a North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said they received a call at around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a complex in the 11700 block of Braesview, near NW Military Highway. There...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

One arrested after carjacking man at southwest side gym

SAN ANTONIO — One person was arrested Friday morning after carjacking a man at a gym, then shooting the GPS tracking device inside of it, officials say. Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, San Antonio police responded to the 3700 block of Coconino for a carjacking. Police said that the suspect carjacked a truck at the TruFit gym. The owners of the truck had a tracking device inside of it, so the suspect tried to shoot the device but it didn't work.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 8-year-old boy found, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – (Updated at 12:40 p.m.) Ryan Jesse Cole, an 8-year-old boy who was missing since Saturday, has been found safe, according to San Antonio police. No other details were provided. A search is underway for an 8-year-old boy who was last seen on the city’s North Side,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville

AUSTIN, Texas - A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals. 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.
SMITHVILLE, TX

