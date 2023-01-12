ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to be given within five days

The latest round of payments for a group of California residents, who could be paid over $1,000, will all be issued by the end of the week. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been giving recipients money since October 2022. All of the recipients are people who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. The latest recipients to receive their payments are people who received their 2020 tax refund via direct deposit and have since changed their banking information after filing their 2020 tax return, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.
The Independent

Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring

Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 4 Days Left to Get Money in The $20 Million Robinhood App Open Class Action

What's The Robinhood Class Action Lawsuit About?. A $20 Million Class Action Lawsuit has been settled with Robinhood, a popular stock trading investment platform that can be used as a smartphone app, or via browser. The Robinhood class action lawsuit alleged that Robinhood did not take proper data security precautions, which led to account takeovers, or user accounts being hacked. According to the lawsuit, "almost universal security measures". By lacking security protocols to protect their users, the Robinhood app exposed users to data breaches of their personally identifiable information from multiple data breaches, according to court documents.
BBC

Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher

The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...

