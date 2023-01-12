Read full article on original website
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
FanSided
3 Chicago PD characters we might say goodbye to in 2023
Chicago PD has had mortality on the brain. The dangers of the job have never been more apparent, and the psychological (as well as physical) trauma that comes with the job is starting to manifest in the characters. It’s been fascinating to watch, but dealing with such heavy themes means...
Chicago Fire Fans Are Tearing Up About Severide's Struggles
Taylor Kinney has portrayed Firehouse 51 Lieutenant Kelly Severide since the "Chicago Fire" series premiere, appearing in more than 225 episodes and counting (via IMDb). Naturally, then, Severide has gone through his fair share of character development over the course of his lengthy story arc. Some fans, for instance, think Severide hasn't been the same since Season 2, arguing that the death of his colleague Leslie Shay (Lauren German) made him more emotionally distant than he was when he debuted.
Patrick John Flueger Is Nervous About Jesse Lee Soffer Returning To Direct Chicago PD
For those "Chicago P.D." fans who are still lying on the ground, defeated after hearing the news that the show's longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to end his run playing Det. Jay Halstead for good, it's time to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and take in some good news. Despite the fact that the crushing effects from the revelation are still justified, fans can take some solace in the news that Soffer will be back, in some capacity, quicker than they might expect. That's because Soffer has signed on to step behind the camera for a Season 10 episode, making his directorial debut.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Looper
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
Jesse Lee Soffer Thinks Chicago PD's Moral Ambiguities Are The Show's Greatest Strength
In a genre as crowded as the police procedural, it can be difficult to stand out. Not to mention, it's loaded with favorites like "NCIS" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and there's only so much time in the day for audiences to watch. Nevertheless, relative newcomer to the scene "Chicago P.D." has more than made a name for itself with ease. Since it premiered in 2014, the "Chicago Fire" spin-off has thoroughly entertained audiences everywhere, resulting in it reaching 10 seasons and churning out around 200 episodes (and counting) for its ever-expanding fanbase to enjoy.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10: Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess Actors Expect Their Characters to Die
Will either Adam Ruzek or Kim Burgess die in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10? Actors Marina Squerciati and John Patrick Flueger wouldn't be surprised.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
The Chicago Fire 2023 Premiere Gave Fans The Crossover They Didn't Know They Needed
Dick Wolf has become the master of the crossover. From the "FBI" franchise to the "Law & Order" series, Wolf has developed numerous shows that interact and connect with one another in intricate ways. While audiences can certainly only stay abreast of one show if they so desire, they can also watch all of them and stay up to date with every single character.
‘Chicago P.D.’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will any main characters die when 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 returns in January 2023? Here's what we suspect may happen.
Popculture
Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?
The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Chicago Fire 2023: Is Brett leaving the show in season 11?
Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is finally getting some stability in her life. The Chicago Fire mainstay is in a relationship after cutting things off with Casey (Jesse Spencer) and is focusing on the joys of her work instead of the anguish that came with the the aforementioned long distance romance.
Looper
What Happened To The Original Chicago PD Cast From The Backdoor Pilot?
As Dick Wolf typically does with his procedural "One Chicago" shows, "Chicago PD," which began in 2014, started off as a backdoor pilot in a 2013 episode of "Chicago Fire." A backdoor pilot is when a show introduces new characters in an existing show who will then get their own spin-off from that show they first appeared in. The backdoor pilot of "Chicago PD" came in Episode 23 of Season 1 of "Chicago Fire," entitled "Let Her Go."
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
Popculture
'NCIS' Crossover Sees Surprise Cameo
The big NCIS crossover aired on Monday night and brought fans a surprise cameo that was very welcomed. During the three-series event, NCIS: Los Angles star Linda Hunt made a brief voice appearance as Hetty, the team's fearless leader who has been off on a secret mission for some time. "Sounds like you've got yourself in a bit of a pickle," Hetty told Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) in a decrypted audio message.
Looper
