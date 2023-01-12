Read full article on original website
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. How to join the cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' filming in North Texas. '1883: The Bass Reeves Story" is being filmed around Fort Worth.2. Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear. The Paranormal Cirque dresses regular circus acts up for a fun and spooky twist. 3. Thriving Austin neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022. New Braunfels was also the top boomtown in Texas, according to this recent study.4. Classics, newcomers, and pop-ups: Our editors share their favorite Austin meals of 2022. Here are the top 10 meals from last year we're still thinking about in 2023.5. Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in North Texas. A new Universal theme park is coming to Frisco, Texas.
10 ways to stick to your Dry January goals in Austin this month
The first month of the year is about halfway over and some resolutioners who committed to Dry January may find some of their creative workarounds, well, running dry. Not doing something sounds pretty easy, but we’d still like to spend time with friends, feel less awkward at a blues club with empty hands, and get around town to break up the winter monotony.These 10 ideas should make it a little easier to get through the month, and you may even enter February with a few new useful habits. Be it a new workout routine, an obsession with the calming magic...
Austin's classical music station tunes up with new CEO and unconventional series
Classical doesn’t mean safe and the same. KMFA 89.5, Austin’s classical music radio station, is proving it with two announcements: first it appoints George Preston as its first new CEO in a decade, and further interrupts the status quo with the newly announced lineup of its “Offbeat Series,” featuring creative contemporary performances that pull input from pop styles, play with listening spaces, and transform the typical experience listening to live classical music. The station hopes to draw new listeners who may not actively engage with classical music already.“George comes to us with exceptional experience leading a classical radio station,” said...
Vegan burger truck from Austin parks the plow and goes digital
Plow Burger, one of Austin's top spots for vegan burgers in three locations across the city, plus one in Denton, has closed most of its physical doors, opting instead to operate as a ghost kitchen. The last physical location closes on January 15. Plow Burger's sister brand, Brunch Bird, has also closed.An Instagram post says, "We will be launching a digital kitchen soon after, but our physical location will be no longer after January 15. We will give more updates soon." A spokesperson told CultureMap Dallas that the closure was predicated on a variety of factors that included the pandemic...
Central Austin arcade and milkshake shop closes later this month
Another Austin classic is closing its doors on January 15. The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Avenue, is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page."It has been a thrill being your neighborhood cruise director for the past 4 years, and you know we won’t be going out quietly!," the post on November 16, 2022, stated.The owners went to further state that the clubhouse was being acquired by a business that would run a coffee shop, natural wine bar and bottle shop in place of the clubhouse.The last week of events, which last until the silent disco party on January 15, include performances from local Austin artists in addition to the normal offerings of arcade games and milkshakes at the clubhouse.--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Austin theater company puts on South African play that mirrors current banned literature debates
They say Shakespeare sounds best in an American accent — how about a South African one? Austin Shakespeare, a professional theater company that goes beyond The Bard, will stage a three-day production of “Master Harold” … and the Boys, a play by South African playwright Athol Fugard, set in early apartheid. The readings take place January 13-15 at KMFA’s Draylen Mason Studio.Aside from the timeless value of sharing stories from other countries, “Master Harold” … and the Boys offers something oddly current to Texas audiences, considering its 1982 publication (while the apartheid government was still in power). The play shares...
Tesla's Austin headquarters files for $800 million campus expansion
Tesla appears to be planning to add to its Austin manufacturing facility, based on documents filed with the State of Texas.Tesla's facility is already massive, clocking in at more than 10 million square feet for both battery and vehicle manufacturing. The "Gigafactory" campus also serves as Tesla's headquarters.Now, Tesla has filed a series of plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to construct proposed additions at the campus. The six filings, registered between December 20, 2022, and January 10, 2023, total $833,700,000 and 1.7 million square feet of additional space.Half of the filings propose starting work...
Downtown Austin hotel hosts goal-setting and mindfulness event to start 2023 off right
If you've already broken some of your 2023 resolutions ten days in, have no fear: There's never a bad time to re-evaluate your goals and meet like-minded people with a similar vision. Perhaps that's why the Hotel Van Zandt's Vision Board Workshop is taking place a full two weeks into the new year, on January 14, to ward off the annual pressure to start fresh on New Year's Day.Since health and wellness are usually top of mind this month, the event is a partnership with author Gustavo Padron and ATX Yoga Girl founder Cynthia Aguillon Bernard. Rather than setting abstract...
South by Southwest announces spacey keynote and third round of featured speakers
As Austin starts its post-holiday trudge through the gray but mostly inoffensive winter, South by Southwest draws ever closer. The festival announced on January 10 a new keynote session about NASA and its third round of featured speakers, and they’re certainly not just filler.“Unfold The Universe: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope” will explore the contributions of (and to) the James Webb Space Telescope, which released exciting full-color images on July 12, 2022, most notably of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula, which took social media by storm, juxtaposing sandy amorphous peaks and a midnight blue “sky” dotted with stars and...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
A great show is always nearby in the Live Music Capital of the World, and this selection is proof. Groove to the sounds of soul with Maze, Frankie Beverly, and The Isley Brother in concert or hear the sounds of France performed by the Austin Symphony. Even more live happenings offer up something for every interest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 12Cap City Comedy Club presents Shane GillisComedian Shane Gillis comes to Cap City Comedy Club for a short run of live performances. The...
Robyn-themed dance party adds Austin to tour after a decade of dancing
Robyn fans in Austin are no longer relegated to dancing on their own. A decade-old dance party is finally making its way down south from Brooklyn, and it’s rounding up all the outsiders and misfits to revel in the sounds of the queen of pop. Adventure[s] presents This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party on January 13 at Empire Control Room.The premise is straightforward; on the surface, it’s a regular dance party based on the music of Swedish pop star Robyn, famous for euphoric tracks about heartbreak like “Dancing On My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend.” Tracks by other...
Classics, newcomers, and pop-ups: Our editors share their favorite Austin meals of 2022
We at CultureMap love sending readers to events before they happen, but sometimes we miss out on telling y’all how we really feel once we’ve seen them, too. We spent 2022 enjoying meals all over Austin — from public openings, to private events, to our everyday favorites that aren’t necessarily making news — and we’ll remember some of them for years to come.The Austin food scene offers lots of variety not just in cuisine, but in service style, price, formality, and wisdom imparted. Some meals say something; others are just designed to be enjoyed. That our top 10 meals run...
Austin Film Society announces honorees for 2023 Texas Film Awards
Awards season is in full swing, and not just in Hollywood. On March 3, the Austin Film Society (AFS) brings back its annual Texas Film Awards to honor both rising stars and Texans who have significantly impacted the independent film industry. Fittingly, this year's ceremony takes place on a movie-set-turned venue, Willie Nelson's Luck, TX. In a release announcing the 2023 honorees, AFS also announced this year's Master of Ceremonies, Texas native and actress Edi Patterson. Known for her roles in films and series including Knives Out, The Righteous Gemstones, Partners, and Vice Principals, Patterson performs in improv and sketch...
Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear
There’s a mysterious circus tent at Barton Creek Square, and screams are drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”This latest effort by Cirque Italia leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Austin until January 16 before moving to four other Texas cities.A chipper description by the show’s general manager, Benjamin Holland, encapsulates the tone of the show: “I'm also...
Thriving Austin neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022
This year, New Braunfels is one of the most booming cities in America. The Austin neighbor ranks No. 4 among the top 100 U.S. cities for economic and population growth in a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset. To rank the top “boomtowns” in America, SmartAsset analyzed data for 500 of the largest U.S. cities. The site evaluated topics such as five-year population change, average yearly growth in economic output (GDP), five-year growth in number of businesses, five-year change in number of housing units, one-year change in unemployment rate and five-year change in household income. New Braunfels was not...
Iconic Austin-area LGBTQ nightclub closes abruptly on New Year's Day
One of the first gay bars in San Marcos, Stonewall Warehouse, closed on New Year's Day. But employees said they did not get a heads up. It's a small bar in a small town with a huge impact."It almost feels like our childhood home is like being taken away," May Magdalene said.Drag queens May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Mars all got their start at Stonewall Warehouse on The Square. "I moved to San Marcos, Texas State, and that was my first exploration and seeing this whole world of, you know, who I actually am and people that were like me...
Austin industry veterans turn to regional Mexican cuisine at new South Lamar taqueria
In 2023, we’re not accepting anything but handmade tacos, from the tortilla up. One anticipated opening blazing into the new year is Masa y Más, a taqueria in the Zilker neighborhood that combines personal experience with the business acumen of industry pros. Service starts on January 6.Those pros, Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith, founded two Austin staples — Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill and Hopdoddy Burger Bar — and watched them grow over 20 and 13 years, respectively. Both focus on Southern American traditions, but Masa y Más pushes it south still to Central Mexico. Chef and operating partner Roberto...
Nonprofit leader receives keys to the city for serving Austinites experiencing homelessness
In one of his final acts as Mayor of Austin last week, Mayor Steve Adler presented keys to the city to Jo Kathryn Quinn, President and CEO of Caritas of Austin.Adler honored Quinn's outstanding work with people experiencing homelessness in a ceremony on January 6. The tradition dates back to medieval times, when walled cities were guarded heavily during the day and locked at night. Awarding an individual with a Key to the City is meant to confer trust and honor to the recipient, symbolizing their status as a trusted friend of the city's residents.“There are thousands of people that...
Classical superstar Ludovico Einaudi brings first solo album in two decades to Austin this April
While we were all making sourdough starters and following the latest Tik Tok trends during the pandemic, famed composer and classical pianist Ludovico Einaudi was working on his first solo album in 20 years. The result was Underwater, a 12-track album released in January 2022, which Austinites will get to hear live at Bass Concert Hall for one night only this April. It's been four years since the acclaimed Italian artist — officially the most streamed classical artist of all time — last visited Austin, and he's been busy. Since 2019, he's composed the scores to films such as...
