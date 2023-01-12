Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin booms as the nation's fastest-growing office market in new report. Austin's office market is headed for a big boom, according to one recent report.2. Austin's 10 hottest stories of 2022 buzz with celebrities and dramatic changes. This year, Austin dropped out of the top 10 places to live, but was named the nicest city in America.3. The 10 best movies of 2022 made going to theaters fun again. Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10 best films of 2022: Some of these are still showing in theaters, and some are just now heading from the big screen to the home screen.4. University of Texas at Austin officially parts ways with head basketball coach Chris Beard. UT Austin announced on Thursday, January 5, that it had fired head basketball coach Chris Beard.5. Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend. Greet the new year with a renewed interest in the performing arts, fine arts, and live entertainment.

