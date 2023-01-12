ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsmere, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

One person wounded in Covington shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night in Covington. Covington’s Lt. Justin Bradbury said the person was shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the 600 block of Main Street — their injuries, Bradbury said, were non-life threatening. Police said the victim was transported...
COVINGTON, KY
Mayor Wilbur, continues canine Rabbit Hash mayoral tradition

The 2020 election was long, trying and at sometimes dark. A tough, new candidate gave the incumbent a run for his money. The candidates ran lengthy campaigns that included belly rubs, high-fives and treats from the people. While the 2020 U.S. Presidential election did share some of these campaign characteristics,...
RABBIT HASH, KY
Friday NKY HS Boys Basketball roundup: Cooper earns tough 33rd District win over Ryle

The Cooper Jaguars deflected the game’s final attempted pass making sure their cross-town rival Ryle Raiders did not have the chance to tie the game with 1.3 seconds left. Cooper (9-6, 1-1) earned the needed 33rd District seed win over the Ryle Raiders (5-8, 0-2), 51-48. Cooper will take on Boone County for the second seed in Florence on Jan. 20 and Ryle will be the fourth seed in the district tournament that will take place at Cooper.
UNION, KY
Take a virtual tour of the Covington Central Riverfront Project

Slipping on a virtual reality headset can transport users into a new universe. For curious Northern Kentuckians, VR technology gave an up-close viewing experience to one of the region’s most anticipated real estate developments. Hub+Weber, the architecture firm behind the Covington Central Riverfront Project, hosted a virtual walkthrough of...
COVINGTON, KY
Stage is set: Newport, Holy Cross advance to All “A” Final

Taylen Kinney has a familial cheering section for every Newport basketball game. The 15-member contingent was at Beechwood on Friday. They – and the rest of the Wildcats – surely left satisfied. They watched Kinney drop 22 points on St. Henry and saw their team take a 53-37 victory in the semifinals of the Ninth Region semifinal.
NEWPORT, KY
Thursday NKY HS roundup: Highlands girls handle arch-rival NewCath

The Highlands Bluebirds girls basketball team (12-5, 2-0) appears to have turned some corners lately. Highlands won its fourth in a row with a convincing 64-37, 36th District seed win on the hill against the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (10-6, 0-1). The Bluebirds have equaled last year’s win total as a result and moved to 2-0 in district seed play.
NEWPORT, KY
How Zac Strobl went from the baseball diamond to the incubator

Zac Strobl ended up at Northern Kentucky University on a baseball scholarship. Heading into college, he was solely focused on pitching. “That’s what I was known for,” Strobl told LINK nky. After suffering multiple tears in his pitching arm, he decided to finally hang up his cleats, realizing...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
NKU drops one on road, falls out of first in Horizon

With first place on the line in the Horizon League, the Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team found itself in a double-digit hole at halftime and was unable to finish off a furious comeback in a 80-75 loss to Milwaukee. The Norse (10-8, 5-2) dug themselves a 12-point halftime...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Brossart upholds tradition, claims another All “A”

PARIS – Ben Franzen took a pain pill near the end of Thursday’s game against Paris. “Because I feel like my head’s going to pop off,” Bishop Brossart’s boys basketball coach said. Franzen and the Mustangs eventually felt better. They won the boys 10th Region...
ALEXANDRIA, KY

