FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents angry after Conner student who made threats allowed to return to school
Parents turned out in droves to Thursday night’s Boone County Board of Education meeting to express anger that a Conner High School student who the school said made threats against a teacher would be allowed to return to school. Of the 19 speakers who expressed their opinion during the...
One person wounded in Covington shooting
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday night in Covington. Covington’s Lt. Justin Bradbury said the person was shot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the 600 block of Main Street — their injuries, Bradbury said, were non-life threatening. Police said the victim was transported...
‘Public school dollars have to go to public schools’: Beshear backs charter school lawsuit
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he supports a lawsuit filed against House Bill 9 — the charter school bill that creates a funding mechanism and will bring a pilot charter school to Northern Kentucky and Louisville. Speaking at his Thursday press conference, Beshear spoke in favor of the lawsuit...
Nader welcomed as new Fort Mitchell police chief: ‘Uniform looks great on you’
Fort Mitchell welcomed its new police chief, Rob Nader, at its meeting this week. Nader was appointed in November 2022. Nader, who spent 25 years as a Covington police officer, replaces Andrew Schierberg, who retired in November. During his first police department report to the Fort Mitchell City Council, Nader...
Campbell County Public Library Newport branch hosting book sale
Stock up on reads at the Campbell County Public Library’s Friends of the Library Book Sale this weekend. The library is hosting the event from Jan. 12 through Jan. 14 in the Friends Room on the lower level of the Newport Branch at 901 East 6th St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mayor Wilbur, continues canine Rabbit Hash mayoral tradition
The 2020 election was long, trying and at sometimes dark. A tough, new candidate gave the incumbent a run for his money. The candidates ran lengthy campaigns that included belly rubs, high-fives and treats from the people. While the 2020 U.S. Presidential election did share some of these campaign characteristics,...
Friday NKY HS Girls Basketball roundup: Cooper holds off determined Ryle; Conner point guard Hamilton scored 1,000th career point joining older brother
In a tale of the girls basketball team on top of not only the 33rd District, but the 9th Region and the cross-town arch-rival that has been there and is trying to take that spot back. In front of a nice crowd, the defending district and region champion Cooper Jaguars...
Friday NKY HS Boys Basketball roundup: Cooper earns tough 33rd District win over Ryle
The Cooper Jaguars deflected the game’s final attempted pass making sure their cross-town rival Ryle Raiders did not have the chance to tie the game with 1.3 seconds left. Cooper (9-6, 1-1) earned the needed 33rd District seed win over the Ryle Raiders (5-8, 0-2), 51-48. Cooper will take on Boone County for the second seed in Florence on Jan. 20 and Ryle will be the fourth seed in the district tournament that will take place at Cooper.
Meyer takes them higher: Holy Cross wins back-to-back 9th Region All “A” titles
The message was pretty simple from Holy Cross coach Casey Sorrell to senior guard Jacob Meyer. “Go win us the game,” Sorrell said with 16 seconds remaining in the timeout huddle and the game knotted at 72. Meyer responded as he did all night, knifing through five Newport defenders,...
Take a virtual tour of the Covington Central Riverfront Project
Slipping on a virtual reality headset can transport users into a new universe. For curious Northern Kentuckians, VR technology gave an up-close viewing experience to one of the region’s most anticipated real estate developments. Hub+Weber, the architecture firm behind the Covington Central Riverfront Project, hosted a virtual walkthrough of...
Stage is set: Newport, Holy Cross advance to All “A” Final
Taylen Kinney has a familial cheering section for every Newport basketball game. The 15-member contingent was at Beechwood on Friday. They – and the rest of the Wildcats – surely left satisfied. They watched Kinney drop 22 points on St. Henry and saw their team take a 53-37 victory in the semifinals of the Ninth Region semifinal.
Thursday NKY HS roundup: Highlands girls handle arch-rival NewCath
The Highlands Bluebirds girls basketball team (12-5, 2-0) appears to have turned some corners lately. Highlands won its fourth in a row with a convincing 64-37, 36th District seed win on the hill against the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (10-6, 0-1). The Bluebirds have equaled last year’s win total as a result and moved to 2-0 in district seed play.
Thomas More women rally to stay unbeaten, men’s rally comes up short
Thomas More 65, Cumberland 60 (Women) An undefeated season and 23-game winning streak was on the line when Thomas More went into halftime down 11 at Cumberland (Tenn.) on Thursday. But the Saints (18-0, 12-0), outscored the Phoenix 19-7 in the fourth to preserve their perfect season to date. Courtney...
How Zac Strobl went from the baseball diamond to the incubator
Zac Strobl ended up at Northern Kentucky University on a baseball scholarship. Heading into college, he was solely focused on pitching. “That’s what I was known for,” Strobl told LINK nky. After suffering multiple tears in his pitching arm, he decided to finally hang up his cleats, realizing...
NKU drops one on road, falls out of first in Horizon
With first place on the line in the Horizon League, the Northern Kentucky University men’s basketball team found itself in a double-digit hole at halftime and was unable to finish off a furious comeback in a 80-75 loss to Milwaukee. The Norse (10-8, 5-2) dug themselves a 12-point halftime...
Brossart upholds tradition, claims another All “A”
PARIS – Ben Franzen took a pain pill near the end of Thursday’s game against Paris. “Because I feel like my head’s going to pop off,” Bishop Brossart’s boys basketball coach said. Franzen and the Mustangs eventually felt better. They won the boys 10th Region...
