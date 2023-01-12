The Houston Texans have begun to pursue a wide pool of head coaching candidates, requesting or setting up a handful of interviews since Lovie Smith was fired on Jan. 8. It appears the team is keeping its options open, as the candidates the Texans have currently expressed interest in range from a Super Bowl winner to potential first-time head coaches. Who would be the best fit to finish the rebuild in Houston and take the team back to the playoffs?

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO