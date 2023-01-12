Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
I nearly died after I was forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance amid NHS pressures – just get a taxi
A DAD has urged Brits who need life-saving care to 'just get a taxi' to A&E after he nearly died following a cardiac arrest. Darrel Wilson said he 'wouldn't be here right now' if he hadn't made his own way to hospital after being forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance.
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital
The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
My son died just weeks after complaining of migraines and being tired
A STUDENT died weeks after suffering migraines as medics cast him aside and brushed symptoms off as 'anxiety'. Johnny Alfrey, 22, raised concerns about his symptoms to doctors on several occasions before his death on June 24, last year. "He was just a brilliant young man, so funny and a...
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache
A provider is out of a job after she was caught on video taking two pills from the pharmacy at the hospital where she works to treat her headache while on duty. Francesca Morgan, 32, was seen stealing a co-codamol pill and a tylenol tablet during her shift at Arrowe Park Hospital in the U.K.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Father and four children suffer cardiac arrest after apartment couch fire
An apartment fire in Indianapolis, Indiana caused cardiac arrest in a 28-year-old man and four children.The fire broke out late Monday at an apartment on the city’s east side. Firefighters responded and managed to beat back the flames approximately a minute after their arrival, according to the Associated Press.The man and the children — ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 — were found inside the apartment, unconscious.The adult is the father to the 1 and 3-year-old girls, according to WISH-TV. The 14 and 12-year-old are both boys, though their relationship with the man is currently unclear.Firefighters began CPR after finding...
Chris Whitty warns thousands of middle-aged people are dying of heart conditions that went untreated
This year there has been a higher number of deaths than normal from preventable conditions as many have been unable to get statins or pills for blood pressure in lockdowns.
Young Boy Found Under Floorboards Was Drowned in Toilet Months Ago, Mom Says
The young boy whose decomposing body was found hidden under the floorboards of a home in rural Arkansas had been dead for three months after his mother’s boyfriend drowned him in a toilet bowl, court documents say. Ashley Rolland, 28, told investigators that her son Blu had been punished by her 33-year-old live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, after the boy bit his finger. Rolland’s 6-year-old daughter was found in the home with severe burns to her scalp, which Rolland said were also caused by Bridges. Both have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and...
Mother of toddler mauled by Staffordshire bull terrier ‘feared daughter would die’
A terrified mother feared her toddler would die after she was mauled by the neighbour’s dog in an attack that left the little girl needing surgery.The mum watched in horror as the Staffordshire bull terrier pounced on her two-year-old daughter as she played with a trike just a few metres away in a communal garden.The mother-of-three leapt up and ripped the dog Marnie off her daughter - after it had sunk its teeth into her child’s cheeks and face.The woman feared her daughter, now three, was dead as she “lay silently” in her arms and blood poured from her face.The...
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
Three-year-old boy was ‘assaulted’ by step-mother prior to death, trial told
A fatal “assault” on a three-year-old boy by his stepmother left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, a court heard.Leila Borrington, 23, stands accused of murdering three-year-old Harvey Borrington at her home in Jacksdale, near Nottingham, in August 2021, after previously claiming that he died after falling backwards off a sofa.But giving evidence at the resumed trial on Friday, Dr Sarah Dickson, a consultant paediatrician, told Nottingham Crown Court that the fatal injuries – including a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain – were a result of inflicted blunt force trauma.Jonas Hankin KC,...
Girl who died after taking ecstasy pill for first time researched effects earlier that day
A teenage girl died after taking an ecstasy pill for the first time at a sleepover with pals, an inquest has heard.A-Level student Lila-Grace Smith, 17, took the drug as she stayed a friend’s house last summer.She was rushed to hospital after her friends raised the alarm, but tragically she couldn’t be saved.Bradford Coroner’s Court heard the amount of ecstasy in her system was ‘well within’ the range of levels that have been associated with deaths from taking the drug.Her heartbroken mother, Emma Hargreaves, told the inquest that she’d warned her daughters of taking drugs because she knew someone who...
