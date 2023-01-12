Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Buccaneers-Cowboys Game
On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card showdown. Despite being the No. 5 seed, the Cowboys are actually favored over the No. 4 seed Buccaneers - who are playing at home. Dallas has been the better team for most of the season and the oddsmakers agree. ...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Doug Pederson says Joey Bosa penalty for helmet throw pushed him to go for 2 in critical moment
Football is a game of inches, as Joey Bosa learned the hard way Saturday night. The Jaguars finished off a miraculous 31-30 comeback victory over the Chargers to advance to the AFC divisional round, and they had help from Bosa in the late stages of the game. The LA pass...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
NFL playoff schedule: Who do 49ers play next?
The 49ers are moving on to the divisional round of the postseason after throttling the Seahawks 41-23 at Levi’s Stadium. They’ll host their next playoff game, but it remains to be seen who they’ll play or when they’ll play. San Francisco could find out its next...
NFL playoff predictions: Picks for the wild-card round
The NFL postseason kick off with Super Wild Card Weekend, which includes six games spread out over three days. While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there’s still plenty of reasons to tune in to the postseason. That includes some great matchups in the wild-card round.
Ravens — Bengals Wild Card Predictions
The Ravens will have a backup quarterback trying to keep pace with Joe Burrow. As a result, not many people are giving Baltimore a chance against the Bengals, but they do expect a close game.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Updated NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups, complete TV schedule after Bengals beat Ravens: Chiefs, Eagles, Bills, 49ers at home
Here’s an updated look at the NFL postseason schedule with Super Wild Card Weekend under way and the Divisional Playoffs awaiting kickoff next weekend. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Makes Interesting Tom Brady Prediction
Stephen A. isn’t the only one who agrees. Stephen A. has had some interesting sports hot takes this year. Of course, you can say that about any given year. However, there is no doubt that the NFL has given him plenty of talking points. This is especially true as it pertains to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Divisional round playoff matchups, schedule for AFC & NFC
Super Wild Card Weekend doesn't always live up to its title. Often, there are several blowouts in the NFL playoffs' first round as the higher-seeded teams take out the teams that just barely reached the playoffs with relative ease. That hasn't been the case in 2023. The only blowout happened...
Bengals release inactive list for wild card game against Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ announced their inactive list ahead of tonight’s wild card game against the Ravens, a list that consists of:. Running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, linebacker Deandre Jones, guard Alex Cappa (ankle), defensive end Raymond Johnson III, tight end Devin Asiasi and defensive end Jeff Gunter.
Sporting News
Where is Urban Meyer now? A retreat to Fox Sports followed controversial NFL stint, firing by Jaguars
What a difference a year has made for the Jaguars. This time last season, Jacksonville was more worried about who it would take first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft as the franchise ended up with the No. 1 pick for the second time in as many years. Now, the Jaguars are AFC South champs and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket: Who will Bengals play in 2023 divisional round after win over Ravens?
The Bengals needed everything they had to take down the Ravens in the wild-card round on Sunday, but the reigning AFC champions got the job done. A clutch scoop-and-score by Sam Hubbard in the fourth quarter completely flipped the game's momentum, resulting in a potential 14-point swing and giving the Bengals the lead.
Sporting News
Where is Jimmy Garoppolo? How Week 13 injury paved way for Brock Purdy's improbable 49ers playoff run
The 49ers finished the 2023 regular season at a 13-4 record, which is astounding when you consider they've been riding the quarterback carousel all year. While Jimmy Garoppolo is certainly a better QB2 than most of the other options across the league, losing two quality starters would put most organizations into the hole. Not Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, though, who turned to Brock Purdy to keep their season afloat after losing Garoppolo and Trey Lance and still captured the NFC West title.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Makes His Six NFL Playoff Bets For Wildcard Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his six betting picks for the upcoming NFL Wild Card games. Ravens at Bengals (CIN -10) I like the Ravens, it's now at -10. They've given Joe burrow issues and I do not like having to face a team back-to-back. Cincinnati's better, there's no question but this series and Baltimore culture made Brady earn every win, made Peyton earn every playoff win, they're built for this stuff. The line is ten, I have to take the Ravens."
Sporting News
Josh Allen stats: Bills survive despite QB's uncharacteristic playoff interceptions vs. Dolphins
It was widely expected that the Bills would be able to easily handle the Dolphins in their Super Wild Card Weekend meeting on Sunday. Instead, Miami and its third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson gave Buffalo a run for its money. The Dolphins put forth a strong effort against the Bills and...
FOX Sports
Super Wild Card Weekend highlights: Bengals survive Ravens; Giants, Bills win
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend continued Sunday with three exciting games that each came down to the finish. The Cincinnati Bengals finished the day with a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens to move onto the Divisional Round. It wasn’t the Bengals’ stout offense though that won them the game....
Ravens release final injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, marking the third matchup of the 2022-2023 season between the two franchises. Baltimore won the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati, while the Bengals took the Week 18 matchup from the Ravens. On Friday, Baltimore released...
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Bills lead Colin Cowherd's 'Blazin' 5' Super Wild Card Weekend picks
The NFL playoff picture is complete, and Super Wild Card Weekend is right around the corner. The action kicks off on Saturday as the Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to battle the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Super Wild Card Weekend concludes with a much-anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.
Comments / 0