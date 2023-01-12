ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyson Airwrap vs. Shark FlexStyle: Which of the Two Hair Stylers Gives a Better Blowout?

By Jenny Jin
 3 days ago

It’s safe to say that there are few beauty launches that have made the sort of impact that the Dyson AirWrap has since it first came out in 2018. Positioned as an all-in-one hair styling tool with various functions and a super-sleek design, it held a complete monopoly on the styling category with very few competitors that could hold a candle to it...until last year.

In August 2022, Shark released the FlexStyle , which has many of the same features as the Dyson AirWrap (including, most notably, it’s Coanda airflow technology that makes your hair wrap around the barrel of the curler), and interchangeable attachments that straighten, smooth, curl and even diffuse your hair. So we decided to embark on the ultimate clash of the titans: Dyson Airwrap vs. Shark FlexStyle.

Are Hot Air Brushes Actually Worth the Hype? Here’s Our Honest Take

Shark

The Biggest Differences Between the Two Stylers

Price aside (the Dyson AirWrap costs $599, whereas the Shark FlexStyle starts at $280), the most obvious difference between the two stylers is Shark’s rotating barrel design, which bends at a 90-degree angle to transform into a blow dryer. The Dyson AirWrap can also be used as a blow dryer, but you need to lock in the attachment for best results.

Jenny Jin for PureWow

The feature I most appreciate about the FlexStyle is the diffuser attachment it comes with, which—as you can see above—helped coax out soft beach waves from my freshly washed hair with minimal effort.

Which Styler Is Easier to Use?

The two tools are fairly comparable with what’s included in their key features—including four heat and three airflow settings, a cold shot button and Coanda technology to curl hair. Where the Shark FlexStyle has an edge is the aforementioned rotating barrel design and diffuser attachment; however, the Dyson AirWrap earns points for efficiency in curling your hair.

In the case of the latest AirWrap model, you can now create clockwise and counterclockwise curls using one barrel, which switches up the direction of your curls. For the FlexStyle, you have to switch out the barrel to curl your left side and right side separately.

Jenny Jin for PureWow

That said, both stylers yielded similarly smooth and bouncy results, though the AirWrap’s curls—pictured above at day two—lasted slightly longer for me.

Jenny Jin for PureWow

Dyson Airwrap vs. Shark FlexStyle: The Final Verdict

And the winner is...the Shark FlexStyle. At $280, the Shark FlexStyle is more in line with the price of a fancy blow dryer or flat iron, but with way more bells and whistles. For me, it wins by an (ahem) hair, because I liked its additional features and customizability. Based on your hair type and styling needs, you can build your own system, choosing from three out of six available attachments to customize your FlexStyle, giving you the most bang for your buck.

Buy the Stylers:

Dyson Airwrap

599

Buy it

Shark FlexStyle

From 280

Buy It

Want more beauty tips sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here .

How to Use the Dyson Airwrap to Achieve Your Dream Blowout, According to a Celebrity Hair Stylist

PureWow

PureWow

