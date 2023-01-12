Testing TikTok: We Tried the Viral Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Maker

Coffee, anyone?

On a brand new episode of Testing TikTok , PureWow content creator Kate Kesselman finally got her hands on the popular Wacaco Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine ($54) that’s practically been taking over our TikTok feed. So, does the viral espresso maker live up to the hype? If you’re a coffee lover like us, then keep reading for our honest review of the product.

In the video above, Kate takes the portable espresso machine out for a spin, making her own cup of coffee.

While using the machine, Kate notices that the water she poured inside the coffee maker quickly became cold. “If you’re traveling with this machine somewhere, you might want to wait to fill up your hot water when you get there,” she says.

When it came time for her to taste the coffee, Kate was pleasantly surprised by how it came out. “I was honestly surprised at how good it was,” she says in the vid. “I think this is great to have if you’re a camper [or] if you want to bring your type of coffee into the office.”

Want to hear more pros and cons of this viral product? Click the video above to hear whether or not this viral portable expresso machine is really worth investing in.

PSA: Coffee lovers are in for a treat.

Testing TikTok: We Recreated Three of Bella Hadid’s Iconic Looks