Marie Osmond is leaving it all up to her children. The singer explained why she won’t be giving her kids — Stephen, 39, Rachael, 31, Jessica, 35, Brandon, 26, Brianna, 24, Matthew, 23, and Abigail, 18 — their inheritances in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “Honestly, why would you enable your child to not try to be something? I don’t know anybody who becomes anything if they’re just handed money,” the 63-year-old singer said. The “Donny & Marie” star went on: “To me, the greatest gift you can give your child is a passion to search out who they are inside and...

UTAH STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO