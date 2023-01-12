ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: Prince Harry Book Sales, HBO Max Cost & Dr. Dre's Catalog

Harry Sets a Record Prince Harry is setting new records with the release of his memoir. The English language version of Spare
sold more than 1.4 million copies in its first day. Those sales account for book formats, including audio, paper, and electronic options. In comparison, President Barack Obama's A Promised Land sold 887,000 copies in its first day. More than two million copies were initially printed for circulation in the U.S. but more are set to be printed as demand increases. HBO Max Price Hike HBO Max subscribers will have to dig a little bit deeper into their wallets after the company announced a price hike. For users that are subscribed to the platform's ad-free tier, the monthly charge will go from $14.99 to $15.99. It marks the first price increase since HBO Max was launched in May 2020 but comes as Warner Bros. Discovery looks for ways to cut costs
by eliminating staff across various departments and increasing prices for customers. Dr. Dre Cashes Out Dr. Dre is the latest musician who is gearing up to sell off his catalog in exchange for a pretty penny. While he isn't giving up his entire catalog, a collection of music income streams along with other assets for at least $200 million. Shamrock Holdings are set to acquire the goods, which reportedly earn up to $10 million every year. Dre joins a long list of creatives that have sold their catalogs or portions of it, including Neil Young, Whitney Houston, Lil Wayne, and David Bowie amongst a host of others. "

