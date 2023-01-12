Effective: 2023-01-16 04:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 16:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 415 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish river will remain above flood stage until further notice. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM PST Monday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.4 feet. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/06/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO