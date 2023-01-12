Related
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
kentuckytoday.com
Envelope by envelope, Mississippi church lives out Scripture
ARMORY, Miss. (BP) – Meadowood Church offered its members a unique ministry opportunity Dec. 18. Each person present, from the bed babies to the oldest member, received $100 cash from the church’s overflowing budget with special instructions for its use. Pastor Lloyd Sweatt is quick to point out...
WLOX
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) -While he stands with his brothers in Christ listening to the anthem of his war-torn home, Ukrainian Bishop Vitaliy Kryvytskyi visits South Mississippi hoping to help his home through the power of prayer. It’s a power that his friends say helped to shape him into...
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar
TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
WLBT
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Someone could soon become a billionaire in tonight’s Mega Millions $1.35 billion drawing. Meanwhile, two huge winning tickets remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A Byram Chevron Store owner says he sold the mega millions ticket worth $4 million back in January that is still unclaimed. He...
ourmshome.com
Greater Good Prevails for Mississippi Wash House
Laundromats, also known as washhouses, are cornerstones of communities, whether realized or not. For many families, the luxury of washing their clothes at home doesn’t exist, so they rely on loading up the laundry in the car and going to a facility. Once looked at as time wasted while washing clothes is now seen as an opportunity to supply essential hygienic resources, empower local entrepreneurs, and enable intergenerational learning and development, thanks to the Pierre family.
NBC News
Democrat Brandon Presley enters Mississippi governor's race
Brandon Presley, a Democrat and member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, is running for governor, he announced Thursday morning. "I’m running for Governor because I know Mississippi can do better," Presley said in a video released alongside his campaign announcement. "Small towns like this one are the beating...
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison
Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
Doctor: Health care access ‘scary’ in parts of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes, from high rates of maternal and infant mortality to severe cases of diabetes that require the amputation of limbs, the state’s top health officer said. Dr. Daniel Edney, who leads the Mississippi State Department of Health, […]
hottytoddy.com
University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards
A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
breakingtravelnews.com
Coastal Mississippi Reveals New Developments in 2023
Travelers searching for new experiences in the new year should look no further than Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast. With an array of new developments and offerings in 2023, the 62-mile coastline offers visitors everything from luxury boutique hotels and upscale dining options to upgraded waterparks and ziplining experiences. Additionally,...
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
impact601.com
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Mississippi from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
breezynews.com
Storms Return to MS Next Week
The National Weather Service is forecasting another round of strong, possibly severe, storms across Mississippi next week. It’s already placed much of the state, including most of the local area, under a Level 2 “slight” risk for Wednesday and Wednesday night.
ourmshome.com
The Best Bed & Breakfasts to Stay at in the Magnolia State
From ocean adventures with miles of relaxing white sandy beaches to gazing at the views of the famed Natchez Trace Parkway, the Magnolia State is a dream destination for any vacationist. And a bed and breakfast can allow adventurers the best of both worlds with an escape from everyday life...
deltanews.tv
Delta Mayors Trying to Save Their Hospitals
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams are asking the state of Mississippi to expand the Medicaid program. More details are in the story.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Mississippi
Mississippi might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Mississippi.
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.https://mississippitoday.org/
