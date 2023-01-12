Newfields is kicking off 2023 with outdoor art
The Hawryluk Collection of Art in Nature will be a new series of public art in the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park at Newfields, thanks to a $3 million gift from philanthropist Kent Hawryluk.
These sculptures will welcome visitors to physically explore them . “Oracle of Intimation,” pictured above, will have an opportunity for Hoosiers to climb through its windows and onto the roof.
“This is Not a Refuge” by Pakistan-born, Indy-based artist Anila Quayyum Agha will be a shelter reflecting the displacement of refugees from all over the world. It will also incorporate recordings of over a dozen immigrants in the Circle City as they tell their stories.
The last piece, “The Pollination Pavilion,” is by Catskills-based artists Mark Dion and Dana Sherwood, based on the theme of flowers and birds. The 21.5-ft-tall gazebo is designed to attract pollinators and will have a sofa at its center for visitors to lounge on and observe nature .
Starting in June of this year , you’ll have free access to the large-scale sculptures from the “Home Again” exhibition in the center of the park .
