ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Gerrie Coetzee dead aged 67 – Former world heavyweight champion who clashed with Frank Bruno dies after illness

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTlGv_0kCglnEH00

BOXING champion Gerrie Coetzee has died aged 67.

The former world heavyweight champion clashed with the likes of Frank Bruno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnZxE_0kCglnEH00
South African heavyweight boxer Gerrie Coetzee squares up to Britain’s Frank Bruno Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vS0VM_0kCglnEH00
Coetzee was the first boxer from Africa to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship Credit: Rex

He also was the first boxer from Africa to fight for, and win, a world heavyweight championship, holding the title from 1983 to 1984.

He competed from 1974 to 1986 and again in 1993 and 1997.

And his knockout wins include fighting against Michael Dokes and former unified world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks.

Coetzee fought against Britain's Frank Bruno in 1986 and was knocked out.

He had been battling cancer before his death was confirmed on Thursday night.

Sports blogger Clinton van der Berg said: "A giant has fallen. The Boksburg Bomberhas succumbed to illness.

"Almost exactly 40 years after his great triumph - winning the WBA heavyweight championship by 10th-round KO against Mike Dokes - Gerrie Coetzee has died aged 67.

"One of my boyhood heroes. RIP."

Another fan wrote: "One of my boyhood heroes has passed away. I always think of him when I hear the song - Eye of the Tiger. RIP Gerrie Coetzee."

South African rugby writer Brendan Nel wrote: "Gerrie Coetzee. A memory from my childhood. 3am get up to watch him box. World heavyweight champ gone. RIP."

Comments / 10

Related
The Ring Magazine

South African boxing mourns ex-WBA heavyweight champ Gerrie Coetzee

Long before Canelo Alvarez and Anthony Joshua were filling stadiums, there was fighter in South Africa who could do the same. His name was Gerrie Coetzee, the former WBA heavyweight champion of the world who passed away yesterday from cancer at the age of 67. His death and illness caught most by surprise which is perhaps to be expected. In his later years Coetzee kept a low profile and did not seem particularly fond of the limelight.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
worldboxingnews.net

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II: Welterweight title offer possible in 2023

A Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch would be considered for a vacant welterweight title once Errol Spence Jr. vacates the straps, World Boxing News understands. Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, who met in the most lucrative Pay Per View of all time in 2017, are both signed to the same promotional company.
worldboxingnews.net

Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight

World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knockout win: ‘I’m shivering with fear’

Social media influencer, KSI, lived up to his billing with a first-round knockout win earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing Series 004 live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, but Jake Paul still remains unimpressed. KSI, who was originally expected to...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane booking

If you thought Stipe Miocic would bow out of the UFC Heavyweight Title picture, think again. The UFC heavyweight division was set on its ear when Francis Ngannou, who had been the reigning champion, was released. UFC President Dana White told reporters during a UFC Vegas 67 post-fight scrum that Ngannou turned down the biggest contract offer for a UFC heavyweight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Ciryl Gane reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit, expects he will be tougher fight for Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane didn’t know Francis Ngannou was leaving the UFC when he posted a message on Twitter aimed at Jon Jones and a potential fight between them. Just a few days later, however, Gane got the news that he will face Jones at UFC 285 on March 4 to crown a new UFC heavyweight champion. The promotion was unable to come to terms with Ngannou on a new deal and released him from all contractual obligations, making him a free agent.
Boxing Scene

KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul

KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Says Gervonta Davis Can Become Boxing Legend

Gervonta Davis is going to love this ... Mike Tyson just heaped some huge praise onto the star boxer ... saying if the 28-year-old continues fighting at the level he's currently at, he can without a doubt become a legend in the sport. Iron Mike threw out the massive compliment...
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set

Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division. The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division. He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Says He Gave Jorge Masvidal A Chance To Face Him In March

Leon Edwards says a fight with Jorge Masvidal needs to happen in the future. Leon Edwards seems to have his next bout right in front of him when he takes on Kamaru Usman in March. Although there were some questions regarding that matchup and the health of Usman, it seems that all systems are a go for that trilogy fight to happen at UFC 286 in London, England. The uncertainly surrounding Usman and an injury to his hand was the only thing holding up this rematch, and if that were to be the case it seems that Edwards was trying to plot a different matchup to take its place.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History

Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing World Champions: WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC – January 2023

World Boxing News lists all the major Boxing World Champions holding an IBF, WBC, WBA, or WBO title in January 2023. The list is compiled from the top heavyweight division to the lowest limit. Title holders with four championships are considered undisputed in the modern era. WBC Franchise and WBA...
Boxing Scene

Mikey Garcia To Stay Retired, Says Brother/Trainer Robert

Trainer Robert Garcia shared in December that his brother and former four-division champion Mikey Garcia was contemplating ending his brief retirement. One month later, the coach is couching his comments and clarifying the matter, indicating that Mikey is indeed staying on the sidelines. “Mikey is not coming back,” Robert told...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 217 results: Abdul Razak Alhassan violently knocks out Claudio Ribeiro in second

LAS VEGAS – Abdul Razak Alhassan tried to mix things up early with some wrestling, but ultimately, his crushing power led to another early finish. Alhassan (12-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) took on the debuting Claudio Ribeiro on the prelims of UFC Fight Night 217 in a middleweight bout that promised to produce a violent finish. The bout took place at the UFC Apex and aired on ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
970K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy