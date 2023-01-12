ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, TN

WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Cleveland Police Searching for Missing Woman

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a missing woman in Cleveland. Family and friends informed News 12 that 29 year old Megan Marie Bowers has been missing since the first week of December. They tell us that she was last seen in the Mouse Creek Road...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WDEF

McKamey Animal Center Searching for Missing Dog

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The McKamey Animal Shelter needs your help to find a runaway dog from their facility. The dog, named Sweet Pea, is a large brown dog who according to McKamey has lost her pink collar. They say she was last spotted at 2 P-M this afternoon off of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MAN NARROWLY MISSES RUNNING INTO UNMARKED COUNTY INVESTIGATOR

To determine his BAC. City Fire responded to the jail to draw the blood due to Mr. Moore’s extreme level of intoxication and agitated state once at the jail. Mr. Moore was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and carrying a prohibited weapon. The blood and brass knuckles were placed in evidence.
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’

A 19-year-old died will in custody at the Anderson County Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Final suspect arrested after deadly East Knoxville shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several people were seen running from the home where the shooting happened, a release said. Former Fentress...
KNOXVILLE, TN

