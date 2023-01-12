ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Vietnamese New Year 2023 celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In Columbia, members of the Vietnamese community gathered to celebrate Vietnamese New Year 2023. Organizers of the event are hoping more people in the community will participate in the celebration. Jimmy Pham is the Director of the Vietnamese Community Program. He says people participate in this celebration every year with a traditional ceremony, bow to ancestors, and a dragon dance.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Repair work continues at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia City Hall closing for MLK Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia City Hall will be closed on January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The facility will reopen on Thursday, January 17. Visit West Columbia for more details.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

USC unveils historical markers at Horseshoe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina now has a permanent reminder of the events that took place on campus following the Civil War during what is known as the reconstruction period. Today Historic Columbia and University officials placed a historical marker on the Horseshoe. In 1873, USC...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Puppies rescued by Richland County Sheriff’s Department

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five puppies are in safe hands tonight after Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a worried resident. On Saturday, January 14th a man called animal control after he located five newborn puppies in an unusual spot – under this home. Animal control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help. The fire department was also unable to assist.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
etxview.com

RMC panel will seek comments from public

ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates. Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

New health facility in Waverly highlights historic neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The opening of a new medical facility in Columbia is hoping to provide women's health services to underserved communities. A crowd gathered at Gervais street Friday to celebrate the opening Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center's brand new Waverly Women's Health facility. According to Dr. Eric Schlueter from Cooperative Health, the center plans to provide cost effective services for families of all income levels.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington roadways undergoing utility work tonight

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police Department are urging drivers to stay alert during tonight’s utility work. Officials say lanes are expected to merge around work areas on Augusta Road/US-1 and Sunset Blvd/US-378 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time workers will be installing fiber optic cables.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at city hall in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Community members in Camden gathered to celebrate and honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, January 14th. This was the second Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held on the steps of the city hall. Members of the NAACP, Concerned Community of Kershaw County, Unity in the Community, and Kershaw schools participated in the event. Students who participated in the program delivered Martin Luther King Jr. speeches.
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry scammers using church directories say authorities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We have a scam alert to pass along to residents in Newberry County. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office say scammers are using church directories to email, text, and call residents asking for gift cards for the church. Investigators say if you get one of these...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy