Vietnamese New Year 2023 celebration in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In Columbia, members of the Vietnamese community gathered to celebrate Vietnamese New Year 2023. Organizers of the event are hoping more people in the community will participate in the celebration. Jimmy Pham is the Director of the Vietnamese Community Program. He says people participate in this celebration every year with a traditional ceremony, bow to ancestors, and a dragon dance.
Darlington, Georgetown County schools among recipients of DHEC award
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced in a news release Friday afternoon it has rewarded 20 schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’. One of the $1,000 winners included Darlington Middle School of Darlington County, according to the release. Two of the $2,500 winners are from Georgetown […]
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
Repair work continues at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Work continues at the Colony Apartments after residents were evacuated the week after Christmas due to lack of heat and water. Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say gas leaks were discovered at the apartments. Officials say 39 apartments are still being assessed while 254 have been...
West Columbia City Hall closing for MLK Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia City Hall will be closed on January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The facility will reopen on Thursday, January 17. Visit West Columbia for more details.
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
Need for Guardian Ad Litem volunteers increasing in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Since 1984, the Guardians Ad Litem program through the Department of Children's Advocacy has offered a voice to children who are abused or neglected throughout South Carolina. Over the years, the need for volunteers in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties have increased. Volunteers are paired with...
USC unveils historical markers at Horseshoe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina now has a permanent reminder of the events that took place on campus following the Civil War during what is known as the reconstruction period. Today Historic Columbia and University officials placed a historical marker on the Horseshoe. In 1873, USC...
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
Puppies rescued by Richland County Sheriff’s Department
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five puppies are in safe hands tonight after Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a worried resident. On Saturday, January 14th a man called animal control after he located five newborn puppies in an unusual spot – under this home. Animal control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help. The fire department was also unable to assist.
West Columbia Riverwalk now open after flood closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The West Columbia Riverwalk has reopened after being temporarily closed due to flooding. The public can visit the site from sunrise to sunset.
RMC panel will seek comments from public
ST. MATTHEWS -- The Constituency Advisory Board of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties Thursday unveiled a communication platform where the community can provide comments, questions, give praise or share concerns about the RMC and its practice affiliates. Residents and citizens can offer their thoughts and comments...
New health facility in Waverly highlights historic neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The opening of a new medical facility in Columbia is hoping to provide women's health services to underserved communities. A crowd gathered at Gervais street Friday to celebrate the opening Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center's brand new Waverly Women's Health facility. According to Dr. Eric Schlueter from Cooperative Health, the center plans to provide cost effective services for families of all income levels.
Lexington roadways undergoing utility work tonight
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Police Department are urging drivers to stay alert during tonight’s utility work. Officials say lanes are expected to merge around work areas on Augusta Road/US-1 and Sunset Blvd/US-378 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time workers will be installing fiber optic cables.
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) -School leadership has been removed at Scott’s Branch High School after a video surfaced showing bullying. Footage of the fight circulated on social media. The brawl started in the boys’ bathroom and spilled into the hallway and it appeared no one attempted to intervene. A...
This South Carolina city named 2nd best for job opportunities by WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Searching for jobs can be a tough process even in the best of times. But South Carolina's capital city apparently has quite a few opportunities available - enough to receive a national ranking. According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Columbia, South Carolina ranks second for...
Awareness: Columbia's first Black female police captain reflects on working with MLK
January is birth defects awareness month.
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at city hall in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Community members in Camden gathered to celebrate and honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, January 14th. This was the second Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held on the steps of the city hall. Members of the NAACP, Concerned Community of Kershaw County, Unity in the Community, and Kershaw schools participated in the event. Students who participated in the program delivered Martin Luther King Jr. speeches.
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
Newberry scammers using church directories say authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We have a scam alert to pass along to residents in Newberry County. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office say scammers are using church directories to email, text, and call residents asking for gift cards for the church. Investigators say if you get one of these...
