Congratulations are in order for Darrell Dalton and Tim Dudley for being voted by their colleagues to serve as chairman and vice-chairman for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, after their reorganization meeting last week, while thanks are also due to Vic Ingram for his service as Chairman in the past year. Last year, the board was divided into two 4-3 voting blocs that threw the county in chaos for several weeks when Jesse Barksdale resigned. The two groups of supervisors couldn’t agree on a new interim candidate to replace him, so the decision had to be made by a county judge to appoint Robert Tucker for them. Before that, the situation got so bad that one block even boycotted a meeting to vote on one and then shut down citizens from speaking at another meeting.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO