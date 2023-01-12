Read full article on original website
Rebuilding the Old West End, one house at a time
Cody Foster figures it will take 15 years or more to finish the interior of his cherry-colored Pine Street home. Many of the plaster walls are stripped down to the wooden lath and there is a new ceiling leak in the front room, but Foster is undaunted by what he needs to do to bring his circa 1885 on par with its original appearance. In addition to the ongoing interior renovations, Foster has replaced beams to further stabilize the structure.
Southside News Today | Jan 13 2023
Old Danville mill has a new lease on life; Massive renovation of their emergency department; Bids out on upgrades for substations; How can a hankering for a barbeque sandwich turn you into a millionaire? Pittsylvania County man can answer that!
Housing authority scholarships honor local dentist
Dr. Zachary Hairston grew up in public housing in Danville during the ‘50s and ‘60s. Despite his background, Hairston studied hard and became a dentist, and for over the last 15 years he has worked in Danville providing dental care to residents. In his most recent achievement, Hairston...
Bell leaves Town Council, internal cameras to be installed
Chatham Town Councilmember Matt Bell submitted his written resignation, relinquishing his seat effective Jan. 3. Bell was elected in 2021 for a four-year term that would have ended on Dec. 31, 2024. “I chose to resign due to my family and work responsibilities. I greatly enjoyed my time on the...
More members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors need to act like professionals
Congratulations are in order for Darrell Dalton and Tim Dudley for being voted by their colleagues to serve as chairman and vice-chairman for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, after their reorganization meeting last week, while thanks are also due to Vic Ingram for his service as Chairman in the past year. Last year, the board was divided into two 4-3 voting blocs that threw the county in chaos for several weeks when Jesse Barksdale resigned. The two groups of supervisors couldn’t agree on a new interim candidate to replace him, so the decision had to be made by a county judge to appoint Robert Tucker for them. Before that, the situation got so bad that one block even boycotted a meeting to vote on one and then shut down citizens from speaking at another meeting.
