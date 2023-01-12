ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd legend Eric Cantona says club ‘can’t buy the best players’ and should copy Liverpool as Weghorst set to sign

By Martin Blackburn
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXBXR_0kCgkMLJ00

ERIC CANTONA says Manchester United need to follow the blueprint of bitter rivals Liverpool to get themselves back to the top of the game.

The Red Devils legend reckons the six year trophy drought at Old Trafford means they can no longer expect to attract the biggest names around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxCng_0kCgkMLJ00
Eric Cantona wants Manchester United to sign players who have potential like Sadio Mane and Mo Salah did Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JY86_0kCgkMLJ00
United are closing in on the loan signing of Wout Weghorst Credit: Getty

But he says Jurgen Klopp has shown down the M62 at Anfield that if you sign good players who are the right fit then success can still follow.

New United boss Erik ten Hag described the signings made over the last 10 years as ‘average’ when he assessed where United currently are last weekend.

The imminent arrival of Burnley’s Wout Weghorst on a loan deal to the end of the season is hardly likely to get pulses racing either.

And the former French international – who was such a talisman for United in the early to mid-90s – says the fans have to get used to it.

He said: “During the time of Alex Ferguson if you wanted a player, the best in the world, he would come to Manchester United because they were winning in England and Europe.

“United were the biggest club in the world and they had the money to buy any type of player.

“Now it is different, because the best players want to play in a team to win things.

“And United are not in the position to be able to choose the best ones because the best ones won't come to United.”

Cantona says Liverpool – who have won the Champions League and Premier League in the last four years – have shown it can be done.

They took educated punts on players such as Sadio Mane and Mo Salah which paid off handsomely for them.

He added: “You have to be clever. Clever like Liverpool. They took Mane and Salah, not the best players in the world, but with a great team and a great atmosphere, together they won things.

“And then Mane and Salah became the best players in the world. That's a great example for United.''

