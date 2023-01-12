Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School.

A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children “for punishment.” 27 News is choosing not to use the man’s name, as it could identify his child, one of the potential victims.

Topeka Police said officers responded to the school, 1750 SW Stone, to investigate a battery.

“Officers took a report and detectives are continuing to investigate,” said Gretchen Spiker, police spokeswoman. “At this time, no arrests have been made.”

The school’s principal, Eric White, said he could not comment during “the ongoing investigation.”

A spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Education said the agency does not comment on investigations “unless and/or until a formal complaint is filed.”

