ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children

By Jesse Fray
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=155QgQ_0kCgk4XU00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School.

A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children “for punishment.” 27 News is choosing not to use the man’s name, as it could identify his child, one of the potential victims.

Topeka Police said officers responded to the school, 1750 SW Stone, to investigate a battery.

“Officers took a report and detectives are continuing to investigate,” said Gretchen Spiker, police spokeswoman. “At this time, no arrests have been made.”

The school’s principal, Eric White, said he could not comment during “the ongoing investigation.”

A spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Education said the agency does not comment on investigations “unless and/or until a formal complaint is filed.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police seek man in Topeka, Lawrence car thefts, chases

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car in Topeka, a box truck in Lawrence and leading both agencies on separate chases. Police are asking anyone who spots Derrick Davidson to call 911 immediately. “Please be on the lookout for this man who is likely armed, dangerous and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man accused in stolen vehicle chase arrested by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a vehicle containing thousands of dollars in tools and two firearms on Friday. Matt Danielson, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said police received a call just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 regarding the theft of a vehicle in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 1/13/23

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft and forgery in the 200 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan on January 12, 2023, around 8:50 AM. Officers listed Appletech Design and Construction Inc. as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect used a card belonging to the company to pay for gas. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $921.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Wamego man arrested following investigation into illegal drug activity

Pottawatomie County authorities have arrested a Wamego man on a number of drug charges. According to Sheriff Shane Jager, deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday in the 3600 block of Apel Road, charging 47-year-old Michael Duane Johnson with cultivation of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana, stimulant and drug paraphernalia.
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Topeka firefighter released from hospital following accident

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Captain Ty Forshee, 45, with the Topeka Fire Department has been released from the hospital after being in an accident on Thursday. Forshee has more than 21 years of experience with the Topeka Fire Department. In a tweet the Topeka Fire Department said that he and his family would like to thank first […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison

The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

How Kansans can help combat one of the most horrific crimes

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – While human trafficking is one of the most egregious crimes, it’s also one that is often hard to spot. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Organizations like Homeland Security Investigations in Kansas City are looking to communicate how these horrific acts hit closer to home than we typically imagine. In 2021, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after child dies at area hospital, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested on several charges, including murder in the 1st degree, regarding the death of a child at a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said that police have launched a homicide investigation into Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka following the death […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
GARDNER, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Update: Kansas City police found missing 11-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City police found Aspen Martin in an update provided at 8:18 p.m. Friday night. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl. Aspen Martin was last seen at Eastgate Middle School on the morning of Jan. 13. She...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy