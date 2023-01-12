Read full article on original website
KUTV
Ogden suspect stalking ex on meth reportedly assaults officer during arrest
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after police said he assaulted an Ogden City police officer who tried to detain him for staling his ex-girlfriend while most likely high on methamphetamine. An officer with the Ogden City Police Department said that they were dispatched to...
KSLTV
Springville poach pirate arrested, thousands of dollars of stolen items recovered police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A porch pirate who is suspected of stealing multiple packages from homes is in police custody, according to police. According to the Springville Police Department, they received multiple reports of package thefts during recent weeks. They caught the suspect on a Ring doorbell camera, but he...
KSLTV
Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car
SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
Victim identified in Ogden homicide
Ogden Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred last Sunday as Madison Staker, 24.
1 pedestrian killed, 2 injured in pair of hit-and-runs in Salt Lake City
Two hit-and-run crashes occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning in Salt Lake City, with one resulting in the victim's death.
ABC 4
2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
SHOTS FIRED: Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public to check security cameras
Deputies responded to a report of several shots fired Friday night, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
Former security guard sentenced to prison for murder after shooting, killing homeless man
Four years later, a Utah man and former security guard has been sentenced to prison for murder after shooting and killing a homeless man who was walking away from him.
upr.org
Men arrested in relation with a 14-year-old cold case
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2009 homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City. The two men arrested are Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell. Both men are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity.
Suspect in critical condition following police shooting in Salt Lake City
A suspect is in critical condition following an officer-involved critical incident that happened in the early hours of Friday morning.
kjzz.com
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
KULR8
Mother of Teen Sextortion Victim and FBI Warn of Trending Crime in New PSA
News release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “I never thought this would happen to us,” said a mother in Montana, who asked not to be identified, in a public service announcement that urges other parents to be vigilant of their children’s activities online. In a joint PSA...
kjzz.com
Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
ksl.com
Riverdale woman paid nephew to burn down her trailer home, charges say
RIVERDALE — A woman and her nephew were charged Tuesday with arson after police say the woman paid her nephew to burn down her trailer home. Herminia Torres-Gonzalez, 45, and Sigifredo Gomez-Torres, 18, are each charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. Both are being held without bail.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County deputies welcome new K-9, Kylo
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County authorities welcomed a new deputy to the Sheriff's Office Thursday. K-9 Kylo is SLCo's newest member of the squad. According to officials, now that Kylo has received his badge and earned his official title, he will join his partner Deputy Hintze in keeping a close eye and nose out for any drugs that may be present within the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, as well as any illicit drugs on city streets.
ksl.com
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison
PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
Young Summit County teen dies after "tragic accident"
A 14-year-old boy has died days after he was hit by a truck and taken to the hospital. Saturday morning, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Summit County resident Zander Jones’s family shared the news of his passing two days after the accident in Echo on Thursday around 6 p.m.
Body cam video shows what led to fatal officer-involved shooting in Murray
Newly-released bodycam video shows the shooting between a man and two Murray Police officers that left that man dead and an officer injured
Utah man says he and his cousin discovered body on side of the road
A man was found dead among some brush on the side of a road in South Ogden Friday afternoon, and police say it's likely the body had been there for a while.
