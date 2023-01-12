ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

KSLTV

Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car

SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

2 suspects arrested in connection to 14-year homicide cold case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 in connection to a homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City in January 2009. The two men arrested, Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell, are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity. The Utah Department of Public Safety‘s State Bureau of Investigation said MacNeil and Campbell have a violent past and are believed to have fired the shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Men arrested in relation with a 14-year-old cold case

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2009 homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City. The two men arrested are Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell. Both men are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
SANDY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Man arrested for bank robbery same day he is released from jail

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46 year-old Salt Lake City man released from jail apparently was not fully rehabilitated, as he was arrested for bank robbery the very same day. Clinton Randle demanded money from employees at a bank on 1550 Main Street on January 9, leaving with the cash, but police officers quickly found him within the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Murray police investigating rash of recent porch thefts

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Murray are investigating a rash of recent porch thefts – at least five cases in the last six days. The thefts have happened in neighborhoods throughout the city, Detective Kaylene Gruendell told KUTV 2News, and involve multiple people. “I have a feeling...
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Riverdale woman paid nephew to burn down her trailer home, charges say

RIVERDALE — A woman and her nephew were charged Tuesday with arson after police say the woman paid her nephew to burn down her trailer home. Herminia Torres-Gonzalez, 45, and Sigifredo Gomez-Torres, 18, are each charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and conspiracy to commit aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. Both are being held without bail.
RIVERDALE, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake County deputies welcome new K-9, Kylo

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County authorities welcomed a new deputy to the Sheriff's Office Thursday. K-9 Kylo is SLCo's newest member of the squad. According to officials, now that Kylo has received his badge and earned his official title, he will join his partner Deputy Hintze in keeping a close eye and nose out for any drugs that may be present within the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, as well as any illicit drugs on city streets.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison

PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Young Summit County teen dies after "tragic accident"

A 14-year-old boy has died days after he was hit by a truck and taken to the hospital. Saturday morning, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Summit County resident Zander Jones’s family shared the news of his passing two days after the accident in Echo on Thursday around 6 p.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

